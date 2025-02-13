^

Sports

Andales pulls off dramatic one-punch KO in 'Blow-By-Blow' Ilocos Sur card

Philstar.com
February 13, 2025 | 11:26am
Andales pulls off dramatic one-punch KO in 'Blow-By-Blow' Ilocos Sur card
Ar-Ar Andales celebrates his smashing ninth-round knockout of Reymark Alicaba with Ilocos Sur Gov. Jerry Singson and provincial board member Vic Singson on Wednesday night at the San Vicente Municipal Gym in Ilocos Sur.
Blow-By-Blow

SAN VICENTE, Ilocos Sur — World-rated Ar-Ar Andales picked himself up from a first-round knockdown and delivered a sensational one-punch ninth-round demolition of Reymark Alicaba on Wednesday night during Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow.

The end came with 1:04 left after a crushing right slammed into Alicaba’s jaw as they were trading power shots in the slugfest backed by San Miguel Beer, making Andales as the interim Philippine Boxing Federation flyweight champion.

Alicaba didn’t even attempt to stand as the impact of Andales’ connection prevented him from doing so.

At the time of the stoppage, Andales was behind as Alicaba displayed tremendous staying power after falling behind in the middle rounds.

Had it not been for the devastating blow, Alicaba could have actually won by stoppage or decision as Andales’ nose was bleeding profusely owing to the solid shots that he took.

Andales was felled by a sneaky straight right in the opening round and it looked as if he would assume the role of a sitting duck.

But he managed to regain his bearings and imposed his will by going to the head and body of Alicaba.

The victory raised Andales win-loss-draw record to 17-2-3 with seven knockouts, while the defeat dropped Alicaba’s mark to 9-6-0 with seven knockouts.

The crowd enjoyed every bit of the action and among those who felt the electric atmosphere were Ilocos Sur Gov. Jerry Singson and provincial board member Vic Singson.

It was the second time Blow-By-Blow put up a show in Ilocos Sur, and local officials here assured the staff of the weekly program on Cignal’s ONE Sports that the recent event won’t be the last.

BOXING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bacolod Golf Club stuns heavyweights

Bacolod Golf Club stuns heavyweights

1 day ago
The Bacolod Golf Club got to a position to make history as the first senior team to win the PAL Interclub title while competing...
Sports
fbtw
Figure skaters save day for Philippines

Figure skaters save day for Philippines

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ Isabella Gamez and Aleksandr Korovin qualified to the medal round of figure skating’s mixed pair...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic a winner in Lakers debut

Doncic a winner in Lakers debut

1 day ago
Luka Doncic made a winning start to his Los Angeles Lakers career on Monday, returning from injury with 14 points for his...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas starts buildup for Qualifiers resumption

Gilas starts buildup for Qualifiers resumption

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas got the ball rolling for its buildup for the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers yesterday.
Sports
fbtw
Pablo whips up storm for Petro

Pablo whips up storm for Petro

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Myla Pablo isn’t nicknamed “Typhoon Pablo” for nothing.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
World heavyweight champion Usyk plans two more fights before retiring

World heavyweight champion Usyk plans two more fights before retiring

4 hours ago
World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk said he intends to take on two more fights before heading into retirement...
Sports
fbtw

Saludar in line for title shot

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Former WBO/WBA minimumweight champion Vic (Vicious) Saludar is ranked No. 1 by WBO in the 105-pound division and at 34 with 32 fights under his belt, knows time is running out to chase another world title. As the...
Sports
fbtw
Lalongisip eyes another strong game as Cignal collides with ZUS Coffee

Lalongisip eyes another strong game as Cignal collides with ZUS Coffee

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Sensational rookie Ishie Lalongisip seeks to continue flashing her strong form as Cignal clashes with a dangerous ZUS Coffee...
Sports
fbtw
Curlers, figure skaters keep Philippines in Asian Winter Games medal hunt

Curlers, figure skaters keep Philippines in Asian Winter Games medal hunt

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
The Philippine men’s curling team, headed by brothers Marc and Enrico Pfister, and figure skaters Cathryn Limketkai...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with