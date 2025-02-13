Andales pulls off dramatic one-punch KO in 'Blow-By-Blow' Ilocos Sur card

Ar-Ar Andales celebrates his smashing ninth-round knockout of Reymark Alicaba with Ilocos Sur Gov. Jerry Singson and provincial board member Vic Singson on Wednesday night at the San Vicente Municipal Gym in Ilocos Sur.

SAN VICENTE, Ilocos Sur — World-rated Ar-Ar Andales picked himself up from a first-round knockdown and delivered a sensational one-punch ninth-round demolition of Reymark Alicaba on Wednesday night during Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow.

The end came with 1:04 left after a crushing right slammed into Alicaba’s jaw as they were trading power shots in the slugfest backed by San Miguel Beer, making Andales as the interim Philippine Boxing Federation flyweight champion.

Alicaba didn’t even attempt to stand as the impact of Andales’ connection prevented him from doing so.

At the time of the stoppage, Andales was behind as Alicaba displayed tremendous staying power after falling behind in the middle rounds.

Had it not been for the devastating blow, Alicaba could have actually won by stoppage or decision as Andales’ nose was bleeding profusely owing to the solid shots that he took.

Andales was felled by a sneaky straight right in the opening round and it looked as if he would assume the role of a sitting duck.

But he managed to regain his bearings and imposed his will by going to the head and body of Alicaba.

The victory raised Andales win-loss-draw record to 17-2-3 with seven knockouts, while the defeat dropped Alicaba’s mark to 9-6-0 with seven knockouts.

The crowd enjoyed every bit of the action and among those who felt the electric atmosphere were Ilocos Sur Gov. Jerry Singson and provincial board member Vic Singson.

It was the second time Blow-By-Blow put up a show in Ilocos Sur, and local officials here assured the staff of the weekly program on Cignal’s ONE Sports that the recent event won’t be the last.