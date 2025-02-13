Palace orders task force for successful hosting of FIVB men's volleyball worlds

MANILA, Philippines — Malacanang stamped its imprimatur on the country’s hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship Philippines 2025 through Administrative Order (AO) 30, which directed relevant government agencies and instrumentalities to support the prestigious event set September 12-28.

The AO, released on Tuesday and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin for President Ferdinand “Bongbong" Marcos Jr., ordered the creation of a Task Force that would guarantee the success of the 32-nation world championship that the country is hosting through the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

“Thank you very much President Bongbong Marcos,” said PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, who also expressed gratitude to First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, an avid supporter of Philippine volleyball, and William Vincent “Vinny” Marcos, co-chair of the Local Organizing Committee of the MWCH.

According to the AO, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has been designated as Task Force secretariat and will have 17 members from the Departments of Tourism, Budget and Management, Education, Trade and Industry, Finance, Foreign Affairs, Health, Information and Communication Technology, Interior and Local Government, Public Works and Highways and Transportation, as well as the Commission on Higher Education, Metro Manila Development Authority, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, Bureaus of Immigration and Customs and the Presidential Communications Office.

The AO was specific on one of the Task Force’s major functions on coordinating and collaborating with other departments, bureaus, offices, agencies and instrumentalities of the government, including GOCCs, including the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office and Philippine Postal Corporation.

The funding requirement for the implementation of the order, the AO furthered, “shall be charged against the existing appropriations of the respective agencies, subject to applicable laws, rules and regulations.”

Matches will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Host Philippines is in Pool A with Iran, Egypt and Tunisia, while titleholder Italy plays in Pool F against Ukraine, Belgium and Algeria.

Pool B has Poland, the Netherlands, Qatar and Romania, Pool C is composed of Korea France, Argentina and Finland, while the US plays in Pool D against Cuba, Portugal and Colombia. Slovenia, Germany, Bulgaria and Chile play in Pool E, while Pool G has Japan, Canada, Türkiye and Libya. Brazil is in pool H with Serbia, Czechia and China.