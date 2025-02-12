^

Curlers, figure skaters keep Philippines in Asian Winter Games medal hunt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 12, 2025 | 5:56pm
Curlers, figure skaters keep Philippines in Asian Winter Games medal hunt

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine men’s curling team, headed by brothers Marc and Enrico Pfister, and figure skaters Cathryn Limketkai and Sofia Lexi Jacqueline Frank came through with crucial performances Wednesday to remain in the medal hunt in the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China.

The Filipino curlers, who also have Christian Haller and Alan Frei, smashed the Taiwanese, 11-3, to ensure it of a spot to the knockout qualification match against the Japanese squad composed of Ryo Aoki, Haruki Watanabe, Ayumu Hemmi and Rin Kyotoh scheduled today at the Pingfang Curling Arena.

Limketkai had a 45.28 total while Frank 43.55 in finishing ninth and 10th, respectively, in the women’s single skating short program.

It was enough to book them a seat in the 24-woman medal round.

The Filipino pair joined fellow figure skater Paolo Borromeo, who had a 61.11 to end up ninth in the men’s side and one of the 16 seats to the men’s medal round.

“We’re definitely going for a medal. This is going to be historic for the country,” said Frei.

In contrast, the Philippine women’s curling squad of Kathleen Dubbertein, Leilani Sumbillo An, Sheila Mariano and Anne Bonache succumbed to China, 9-5, that dealt a big blow to its medal aspirations.

In the women’s freeski big air event at the Yabuli Ski Resort, Laetaz Amihan Rabe wound up sixth and last.

“I love the sport, and I hope to improve more. I’m still young and there’s no way to say no despite the results. I always love to represent the Philippines,” said Rabe.

Also Wednesday night, Isabella Marie Gamez and Aleksandr Korovin, a Russian-born naturalized Filipino, will gun for the country’s historic medal in the quadrennial tilt in the mixed pair free skating after ending up fourth of the six finalists.

