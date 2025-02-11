^

Sports

Asian Winter Games: Gamez, Korovin keep figure skating medal hopes alive

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 11, 2025 | 5:32pm
Asian Winter Games: Gamez, Korovin keep figure skating medal hopes alive
From left: Aleksandr Korovin and Isabella Gamez, the first Southeast Asian and Philippine pPair to compete at the World Championships of Figure Skating, with former Sen. Freddie Webb.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Isabella Gamez and Aleksandr Korovin did just enough to qualify to the medal round of figure skating’s mixed pair short program, which kept the country’s medal hope afloat after absorbing stinging defeats in the other events of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China Tuesday.

Gamez and Korovin, a Russian-born naturalized Filipino, was fourth in the qualifying round with a 55.63 score, which was enough to book them a ticket to Wednesday’s finale, where they would have a golden chance at delivering the country’s breakthrough medal in the quadrennial meet.

Uzbekistan’s Ekaterina Geynish and Dmitry Chigirev was the round’s best performer with a 64.55; while Japan’s Yuna Nagaoka and Sumitada Moriguchi was No. 2 with a 58.49, and North Korea’s Ryom Tae Ok and Han Kum Chol third with a 55.63.

Meanwhile, Paolo Borromeo is currently fighting for a finals seat in the men’s short program at the HIC Multifunctional Hall.

Also in figure skating, Sofia Frank and Cathryn Limketkai will battle for slots in the women’s single skating short program today.

It did not go well though in the women’s freeski slopestyle event where Laetazs Amihan Rabe ended up sixth with 56.50 points in the first run and a DNI (Did Not Improve) in the second.

“I’m still happy with my runs even though it ended at last [place] But I’ve done a lot of progressions and I did my best where I pushed myself which I have never done before,” said Rabe.

Over at the Harbin Pingfang District Curling Arena, Team Philippines absorbed another loss in women’s curling after Kazakhstan escaped with a hard-fought 5-4 victory over the Filipina curlers. 

The Filipina curlers absorbed their second defeat in four matches and still have four games in the single-round, nine-team tournament in a bid to advance to the semifinals. 

The Philippine men’s team walloped Kyrgyzstan, 12-2, for its second victory late Monday evening and took a break on Tuesday. 

ASIAN WINTER GAMES

FIGURE SKATING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eagles soar to great win

Eagles soar to great win

19 hours ago
The Philadelphia Eagles soared to a crushing 40-22 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, shattering their...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines curlers hit win column

Philippines curlers hit win column

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Brothers Marc and Enrico Pfister spearheaded the Philippines’ 4-1 victory over Kazakhstan yesterday for its first win...
Sports
fbtw
Canlubang takes first-round lead

Canlubang takes first-round lead

19 hours ago
On a day when par was considered a solid score at the demanding Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club, Canlubang held on...
Sports
fbtw
Valorant named new Esports World Cup title under partnership with Riot Games

Valorant named new Esports World Cup title under partnership with Riot Games

8 hours ago
The Esports World Cup Foundation and Riot Games have officially announced a three-year partnership with Riot Games' titles...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez, CEU strike

Olivarez, CEU strike

19 hours ago
Behind a clutch shot from Christian Allen Vergara Olivarez College nipped Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Doncic victorious in Lakers debut

Doncic victorious in Lakers debut

4 hours ago
Luka Doncic made a winning start to his Los Angeles Lakers career on Monday (Tuesday), returning from injury with 14 points...
Sports
fbtw
Eala drops two spots in world tennis rankings

Eala drops two spots in world tennis rankings

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Alex Eala slightly dipped in the recent Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings after another early exit in the WTA...
Sports
fbtw
UST's Gula out for UAAP Season 87 volleyball tourney due back injury

UST's Gula out for UAAP Season 87 volleyball tourney due back injury

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas’ redemption tour in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament just took...
Sports
fbtw
Cavs tame Timberwolves; Celtics extinguish Heat

Cavs tame Timberwolves; Celtics extinguish Heat

8 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a 44-point display from Anthony Edwards to maintain their grip on the NBA Eastern Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with