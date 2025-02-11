De La Salle Zobel atop leaderboard in senior high JGFP inter-school

MANILA, Philippines — De la Salle Zobel Team 1 has collected a total of 620 points to take top post, boosting its title-retention bid in the Senior High School category as the race to the national finals heats up in the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) InterSchool series Tournament.

The team, composed of Tristan Padilla, Rafael Leonio, Gabriel Handog, John Canlas and Cholo Medina, has played a total of five rounds of golf and currently enjoys a 62-point advantage on current second placer Xavier School Team 1. The latter has accumulated 558 points in the six rounds of Play 4 to count format. At third spot is Beacon Academy with 549 points.

The final round of the senior high school championship division was called off last weekend due to bad weather and has been reset by organizers to February 16 in Summit Point In Batangas; while the lower school will commence in Royale Tagaytay on February 16.

In the Junior High School bracket, Xavier School is ahead with 551 points, while Ateneo de Manila Teams 1 and 2 occupy second and third places (549) and (477).

On the other hand, Ateneo de Manila is currently on top in Middle School with 524 points, ahead of Assumption Antipolo (374) and Xavier School Team 1 (475), while Immaculate Conception Academy Team 1 leads the Lower School with 387 points, followed by La Salle Green Hills Team 2 (355) and Xavier School Team 1 (347). Defending champion Home Global School is at fourth spot (257).

“We are down to the last couple of days of action and it’s going to be an exciting weekend as teams in all categories will try to make their moves. The goal for these schools, of course, is to make it to the National Finals,” said JGFP president Oliver Gan.

“We’ll have a different kind of format that we’ll use for the first time in the inter-school, which makes the National Finals even more exciting,” added Gan, a former program officer of the Philippine Sports Institute — a program under the Philippine Sports Commission.

The venues for the National Finals will be Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club on March 1-2, for lower school Summit Point Golf and Country Club on March 8-9, and at the two venues on March 15-16.

Through six rounds of action, four will count for the final tally to determine the three slots for National Finals in all categories. The fourth team will come from the Visayas and Mindanao regions and will join the three teams in a Match Play format.

Both the Team 1 of ICA are leading in the Middle School and Junior High School of the Developmental category, while Xavier School Team 1 is up in Senior High School.

There is also an individual category although the top four will come from teams or schools that will not qualify to the National Finals.

More than 600 golfers are expected to play later this week in this annual meet of the JGFP presented by Full Swing Launch Monitor, Islandwide Distribution Corp., UHotels and Stronghold Insurance Corporation.

The event is also backed by FWD Insurance, Chinatrust Banking Corp., and Philippine Business Bank, while other partner golf courses are Eagle Ridge, Riviera Sports, Cattle Creek, Caliraya Springs, Tiezza, Intramuros, Pueblo de Oro, South Pacific, Apo Golf and Britaikka Golf.