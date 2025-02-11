^

Sports

De La Salle Zobel atop leaderboard in senior high JGFP inter-school

Philstar.com
February 11, 2025 | 4:41pm
De La Salle Zobel atop leaderboard in senior high JGFP inter-school

MANILA, Philippines — De la Salle Zobel Team 1 has collected a total of 620 points to take top post, boosting its title-retention bid in the Senior High School category as the race to the national finals heats up in the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) InterSchool series Tournament.

The team, composed of Tristan Padilla, Rafael Leonio, Gabriel Handog, John Canlas and Cholo Medina, has played a total of five rounds of golf and currently enjoys a 62-point advantage on current second placer Xavier School Team 1. The latter has accumulated 558 points in the six rounds of Play 4 to count format. At third spot is Beacon Academy with 549 points.

The final round of the senior high school championship division was called off last weekend due to bad weather and has been reset by organizers to February 16 in Summit Point In Batangas; while the lower school will commence in Royale Tagaytay on February 16.

In the Junior High School bracket, Xavier School is ahead with 551 points, while Ateneo de Manila Teams 1 and 2 occupy second and third places (549) and (477).

On the other hand, Ateneo de Manila is currently on top in Middle School with 524 points, ahead of Assumption Antipolo (374) and Xavier School Team 1 (475), while Immaculate Conception Academy Team 1 leads the Lower School with 387 points, followed by La Salle Green Hills Team 2 (355) and Xavier School Team 1 (347). Defending champion Home Global School is at fourth spot (257).

“We are down to the last couple of days of action and it’s going to be an exciting weekend as teams in all categories will try to make their moves. The goal for these schools, of course, is to make it to the National Finals,” said JGFP president Oliver Gan.

“We’ll have a different kind of format that we’ll use for the first time in the inter-school, which makes the National Finals even more exciting,” added Gan, a former program officer of the Philippine Sports Institute — a program under the Philippine Sports Commission.

The venues for the National Finals will be Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club on March 1-2, for lower school Summit Point Golf and Country Club on March 8-9, and at the two venues on March 15-16. 

Through six rounds of action, four will count for the final tally to determine the three slots for National Finals in all categories. The fourth team will come from the Visayas and Mindanao regions and will join the three teams in a Match Play format.

Both the Team 1 of ICA are leading in the Middle School and Junior High School of the Developmental category, while Xavier School Team 1 is up in Senior High School.

There is also an individual category although the top four will come from teams or schools that will not qualify to the National Finals.

More than 600 golfers are expected to play later this week in this annual meet of the JGFP presented by Full Swing Launch Monitor, Islandwide Distribution Corp., UHotels and Stronghold Insurance Corporation.

The event is also backed by FWD Insurance, Chinatrust Banking Corp., and Philippine Business Bank, while other partner golf courses are Eagle Ridge, Riviera Sports, Cattle Creek, Caliraya Springs, Tiezza, Intramuros, Pueblo de Oro, South Pacific, Apo Golf and Britaikka Golf.

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eagles soar to great win

Eagles soar to great win

17 hours ago
The Philadelphia Eagles soared to a crushing 40-22 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, shattering their...
Sports
fbtw
Canlubang takes first-round lead

Canlubang takes first-round lead

17 hours ago
On a day when par was considered a solid score at the demanding Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club, Canlubang held on...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez, CEU strike

Olivarez, CEU strike

17 hours ago
Behind a clutch shot from Christian Allen Vergara Olivarez College nipped Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas,...
Sports
fbtw
First-round sweep for NU

First-round sweep for NU

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Vengeful National U-Nazareth School clipped reigning champion Adamson in a highly-anticipated rematch, 73-60, to complete...
Sports
fbtw
Valorant named new Esports World Cup title under partnership with Riot Games

Valorant named new Esports World Cup title under partnership with Riot Games

7 hours ago
The Esports World Cup Foundation and Riot Games have officially announced a three-year partnership with Riot Games' titles...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UST's Gula out for UAAP Season 87 volleyball tourney due back injury

UST's Gula out for UAAP Season 87 volleyball tourney due back injury

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas’ redemption tour in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament just took...
Sports
fbtw
Ronaldo reaches deal with Saudi club Al Nassr to extend contract: source

Ronaldo reaches deal with Saudi club Al Nassr to extend contract: source

6 hours ago
Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has reached an agreement with Al Nassr to extend his contract by another year until...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Ladies Masters sets spotlight on elite Filipina golfers

Philippine Ladies Masters sets spotlight on elite Filipina golfers

7 hours ago
The ICTSI Worldwide Link Philippine Ladies Masters kicks off Wednesday, February 12, with a promise of top-tier competition,...
Sports
fbtw
'Just not ready': Tiger Woods pulls out of Torrey Pines tournament

'Just not ready': Tiger Woods pulls out of Torrey Pines tournament

7 hours ago
Golf superstar Tiger Woods said he was "just not ready" as he announced he will not play in this week's Genesis Invitational...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with