'Blow-By-Blow': Andales, Alicaba dispute local interim belt in Vigan

Philstar.com
February 11, 2025 | 4:23pm
Ar-Ar Andales (right) and Reymark Alicaba are ready to rumble for their interim PBF flyweight title showdown in San Vicente, Ilocos Sur.
Blow-By-Blow

VIGAN, Ilocos Sur — World-rated Ar-Ar Andales locks horns with Reymark Alicaba for the interim Philippine Boxing Federation flyweight crown on Wednesday during Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow at the neighboring San Vicente Municipal Gym here.

Representing Quibors-SanManBoxing, Andales came in at 111.1 lbs while Alicaba of Baguio City also checked in at 111.1 lbs during Tuesday’s official weighin held before high-ranking provincial and city officials.

Mainly presented by San Miguel Beer, the Andalaes-Alicaba showdown is one of 13 fights on tap in the weekly television show being aired every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Cignal’s ONE Sports channel.

This is second time Blow-By-Blow is staging a slugfest in the province after holding a show in Narvacan last year.

Pacquiao, the eight-division legend who was Blow-By-Blow’s premier product, expressed excitement over the program’s return to Ilocos Sur.

“The province holds a special place in my heart because I have a lot of very dear friends who are from Vigan,” Pacquiao, who revived Blow-By-Blow in late-2022, said from Laoag City.

Pacquiao is expected to be at ringside to pay homage to the city’s loving people and show his commitment to Philippine boxing.

Since relaunching the TV show, Pacquiao has also put up cards not just in Metro Manila but in Cavite, Surigao, Iloilo, Mindoro and even in his hometown of General Santos City.

