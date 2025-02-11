^

Sports

UST's Gula out for UAAP Season 87 volleyball tourney due back injury

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 11, 2025 | 12:58pm
UST's Xyza Gula (10)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas’ redemption tour in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament just took another massive hit.

Wing spiker Xyza Gula has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to back injury, UST said in a statement days before the anticipated opener on Saturday.

Gula suffered a tailbone fracture after a bad fall during practice as UST braces for revenge after a runner-up finish to National University in Season 86.

“With this, it has been decided that she will not be in the UST lineup for the upcoming season because her health and future as an athlete are far more important than our campaign,” the Golden Tigresses stated.

Gula’s injury came on the heels of opposite hitter Jonna Perdido’s ACL injury last month that will definitely take a toll on Santo Tomas’ campaign as one of the title contenders.

The duo provided solid coverage to ace player and Rookie of the Year Angge Poyos in UST’s stellar run last year after finishing as the second seed behind the mighty NU.

The Golden Tigresses would absorb a 0-2 sweep against the Lady Bulldogs in the finale but gained a much-needed experience for their planned redemption this year.

Without Gula and Perdido, massive responsibility will be on the hands of Poyos, the UAAP’s Second Best Outside Spiker, as well as team captain and reigning Best Libero Detdet Pepito.

UST along with NU, La Salle, Far Eastern University, Ateneo, University of the East, Adamson and host University of the Philippines will have their first face-off Thursday in the UAAP’s preseason press conference at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Coaches, team captains and representatives from broadcast partner Cignal will grace the presser as all teams led by title holder NU gear up for a volleyball slugfest.

GOLDEN TIGRESSES

UAAP

UST

VOLLEYBALL

XYZA GULA
abtest
abtest
