^

Sports

Valorant named new Esports World Cup title under partnership with Riot Games

Philstar.com
February 11, 2025 | 10:36am
Valorant named new Esports World Cup title under partnership with Riot Games

MANILA, Philippines — The Esports World Cup Foundation and Riot Games have officially announced a three-year partnership with Riot Games' titles League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and Valorant as mainstay titles for the foundation's titular event — the Esports World Cup.

“Riot Games has shaped the cultural impact of competitive gaming, transforming esports into a global entertainment force. With League of Legends’ iconic World Championship — which continues to set new standards for immersive experiences, Valorant’s cultural collaborations, and Teamfight Tactics’ community-driven events, Riot has pioneered an ecosystem far beyond the competition. By bringing these titles to the Esports World Cup, we are not just celebrating elite gameplay — we are, together, expanding esports as a global entertainment movement, creating deeper connections with fans across gaming, music, and digital culture,” said Fabian Scheuermann, Chief Games Officer at Esports World Cup Foundation.

Valorant's absence from last year's inaugural Esports World Cup was noted by fans but was mainly due to a packed esports calendar in 2024. With the partnership, Riot Games hopes to "open the door for more tournaments" while "complementing their existing global schedule".

"When we made the decision to participate [in EWC] last year, we went into it wanting to evaluate the tournament experience and better understand its benefit to pro players and teams. The feedback we got from players and teams who participated last year was positive. The event’s significant prize pool offered crucial financial support for them, providing stability at a time when many esports organizations were working toward a stronger future,” Riot Games said in a statement posted on their website.

The addition of Valorant, the publisher added, was also due to the demand to see Valorant events in new regions and creating new opportunities for players and noted that participation in the coming EWC for their three titles are optional.

Debuting in 2024, the Esports World Cup is an annual international esports conference that featured 23 events across 22 different esports titles. Last year, the event made history with the largest prize pool to date for any esports tournament — $62.5 million.

ESPORTS

GAMING

VALORANT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Asian Boxing, OCA affirm alliance

Asian Boxing, OCA affirm alliance

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
ABAP chairman Ricky Vargas inked a Memorandum of Understanding confirming the partnership of Asian Boxing, where he is a board...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles soar to great win

Eagles soar to great win

11 hours ago
The Philadelphia Eagles soared to a crushing 40-22 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, shattering their...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines curlers hit win column

Philippines curlers hit win column

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Brothers Marc and Enrico Pfister spearheaded the Philippines’ 4-1 victory over Kazakhstan yesterday for its first win...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Season 50 logo unveiled

PBA Season 50 logo unveiled

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
When the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals fire off on Feb. 26, the competing teams will start sporting a different...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Canlubang takes first-round lead

Canlubang takes first-round lead

11 hours ago
On a day when par was considered a solid score at the demanding Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club, Canlubang held on...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez, CEU strike

Olivarez, CEU strike

11 hours ago
Behind a clutch shot from Christian Allen Vergara Olivarez College nipped Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas,...
Sports
fbtw
First-round sweep for NU

First-round sweep for NU

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Vengeful National U-Nazareth School clipped reigning champion Adamson in a highly-anticipated rematch, 73-60, to complete...
Sports
fbtw

PSA Forum resumes

11 hours ago
The PSA Forum holds its first session for 2025 today featuring the Ironman 70.3 to be held in Puerto Princesa City on March 2.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with