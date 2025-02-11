Philippine Ladies Masters sets spotlight on elite Filipina golfers

STA. ROSA, Laguna – The ICTSI Worldwide Link Philippine Ladies Masters kicks off Wednesday, February 12, with a promise of top-tier competition, a prestigious title, and a challenging course that will test the skills and mental fortitude of a formidable 131-player field.

The Country Club’s par-72 layout, known for its length, tricky contours and shifting conditions, sets the perfect stage for a highly anticipated showdown among top talents from across Asia.

With the Korean LPGA (KLPGA) and the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) fielding their strongest contenders, and a determined Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) contingent looking to defend home turf, the three-day, $200,000 championship is expected to deliver high drama and intense rivalries.

As the first KLPGA-sanctioned event held in the country in partnership with the LPGT and TLPGA, the tournament has gained added significance on the tour calendar, attracting rising stars and seasoned pros alike.

Leading the Korean challenge is Hwang Yoon, fresh off a dramatic playoff victory over compatriot Cho Yeongmin at the Indonesian Women’s Open three weeks ago. The two are poised for another potential showdown, this time on a course that presents a unique blend of challenges, requiring precision, resilience and strategic mastery.

Several other Korean stars with KLPGA Tour credentials bolster the field, including 2021 KLPGA top rookie Song Ga-eun, former national team standout Sohn Yebeen, and international players Yoo Dagyeom, Wakui Mayu, Aoi Mako, and Chayanit Wangmahaporn. Their presence underscores the growing global footprint of the KLPGA, which continues to push its brand of elite competition beyond Korea.

While the Koreans loom as the favorites, an elite group of challengers from Taiwan and Thailand are more than ready to seize the moment. The TLPGA’s brightest names, including Order of Merit (OOM) No. 4 Li Ning Wang, along with Chen Chih Min, Ching Huang, and Chang Yi Han, bring a wealth of experience and consistency to the field.

The Thai contingent, equally formidable, boasts established names like Saraporn Chamchoi, Chonlada Chayanun, Pakin Kawinpakorn, Ornnicha Konsunthea, Kamonwan Lueamsri, and Navaporn Soontreeyapas. With Thailand emerging as a dominant force in women’s golf in recent years, these players have the pedigree to challenge for the title and upset the Korean juggernaut.

The Philippines, however, is not short on talent, with top LPGT stars determined to make a deep run on home soil. Pauline del Rosario and Dottie Ardina, who delivered strong performances in Indonesia, lead the local charge, alongside Asia Pacific Cup champion Princess Superal, Daniella Uy, Chanelle Avaricio, Mikha Fortuna, Florence Bisera and reigning OOM winner Harmie Constantino.

The home squad also welcomes the return of seasoned veterans and rising young talents such as LK Go, Chihiro Ikeda, Marvi Monsalve, Pamela Mariano and comebacking Sunshine Baraquiel. Korean-Filipino rising star Tiffany Lee adds further depth to the Filipino challenge.

Beyond the prestige of winning the championship, a major incentive awaits non-Korean champions — an I-TOUR membership and a Dream Tour seed for the remainder of the season and the following year. This opportunity ensures a fiercely contested battle, as players outside the KLPGA look to secure a coveted spot in one of Asia’s most competitive circuits.

As the competition unfolds, all eyes will be on the local and international challengers to see if they can disrupt Korea’s dominance. With a field brimming with talent, experience and ambition, the ICTSI Philippine Ladies Masters is set to be a thrilling display of elite women’s golf, where every shot counts and every hole could turn the tide in the battle for supremacy.