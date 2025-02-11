^

Sports

Philippine Ladies Masters sets spotlight on elite Filipina golfers

Philstar.com
February 11, 2025 | 10:16am
Philippine Ladies Masters sets spotlight on elite Filipina golfers
From left: Daniella Uy, Chanelle Avaricio, Pauline del Rosario and Dottie Ardina.
Pilipinas Golf

STA. ROSA, Laguna – The ICTSI Worldwide Link Philippine Ladies Masters kicks off Wednesday, February 12, with a promise of top-tier competition, a prestigious title, and a challenging course that will test the skills and mental fortitude of a formidable 131-player field.

The Country Club’s par-72 layout, known for its length, tricky contours and shifting conditions, sets the perfect stage for a highly anticipated showdown among top talents from across Asia.

With the Korean LPGA (KLPGA) and the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) fielding their strongest contenders, and a determined Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) contingent looking to defend home turf, the three-day, $200,000 championship is expected to deliver high drama and intense rivalries.

As the first KLPGA-sanctioned event held in the country in partnership with the LPGT and TLPGA, the tournament has gained added significance on the tour calendar, attracting rising stars and seasoned pros alike.

Leading the Korean challenge is Hwang Yoon, fresh off a dramatic playoff victory over compatriot Cho Yeongmin at the Indonesian Women’s Open three weeks ago. The two are poised for another potential showdown, this time on a course that presents a unique blend of challenges, requiring precision, resilience and strategic mastery.

Several other Korean stars with KLPGA Tour credentials bolster the field, including 2021 KLPGA top rookie Song Ga-eun, former national team standout Sohn Yebeen, and international players Yoo Dagyeom, Wakui Mayu, Aoi Mako, and Chayanit Wangmahaporn. Their presence underscores the growing global footprint of the KLPGA, which continues to push its brand of elite competition beyond Korea.

While the Koreans loom as the favorites, an elite group of challengers from Taiwan and Thailand are more than ready to seize the moment. The TLPGA’s brightest names, including Order of Merit (OOM) No. 4 Li Ning Wang, along with Chen Chih Min, Ching Huang, and Chang Yi Han, bring a wealth of experience and consistency to the field.

The Thai contingent, equally formidable, boasts established names like Saraporn Chamchoi, Chonlada Chayanun, Pakin Kawinpakorn, Ornnicha Konsunthea, Kamonwan Lueamsri, and Navaporn Soontreeyapas. With Thailand emerging as a dominant force in women’s golf in recent years, these players have the pedigree to challenge for the title and upset the Korean juggernaut.

The Philippines, however, is not short on talent, with top LPGT stars determined to make a deep run on home soil. Pauline del Rosario and Dottie Ardina, who delivered strong performances in Indonesia, lead the local charge, alongside Asia Pacific Cup champion Princess Superal, Daniella Uy, Chanelle Avaricio, Mikha Fortuna, Florence Bisera and reigning OOM winner Harmie Constantino.

The home squad also welcomes the return of seasoned veterans and rising young talents such as LK Go, Chihiro Ikeda, Marvi Monsalve, Pamela Mariano and comebacking Sunshine Baraquiel. Korean-Filipino rising star Tiffany Lee adds further depth to the Filipino challenge.

Beyond the prestige of winning the championship, a major incentive awaits non-Korean champions — an I-TOUR membership and a Dream Tour seed for the remainder of the season and the following year. This opportunity ensures a fiercely contested battle, as players outside the KLPGA look to secure a coveted spot in one of Asia’s most competitive circuits.

As the competition unfolds, all eyes will be on the local and international challengers to see if they can disrupt Korea’s dominance. With a field brimming with talent, experience and ambition, the ICTSI Philippine Ladies Masters is set to be a thrilling display of elite women’s golf, where every shot counts and every hole could turn the tide in the battle for supremacy.

CHANELLE AVARICIO

DANIELLA UY

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF

ICTSI GOLF

PAULINE DEL ROSARIO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eagles soar to great win

Eagles soar to great win

11 hours ago
The Philadelphia Eagles soared to a crushing 40-22 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, shattering their...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez, CEU strike

Olivarez, CEU strike

11 hours ago
Behind a clutch shot from Christian Allen Vergara Olivarez College nipped Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas,...
Sports
fbtw

No easy semis for Ginebra

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone deployed eight players in Games One and Two of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals against Meralco then added Ralph Cu to the rotation in Game Three.
Sports
fbtw
First-round sweep for NU

First-round sweep for NU

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Vengeful National U-Nazareth School clipped reigning champion Adamson in a highly-anticipated rematch, 73-60, to complete...
Sports
fbtw

PSA Forum resumes

11 hours ago
The PSA Forum holds its first session for 2025 today featuring the Ironman 70.3 to be held in Puerto Princesa City on March 2.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Young, Irving replace Giannis, Davis in NBA All-Star rosters

Young, Irving replace Giannis, Davis in NBA All-Star rosters

1 hour ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and the Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving have been drafted into this week's NBA All-Star Game...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Season 50 logo unveiled

PBA Season 50 logo unveiled

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
When the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals fire off on Feb. 26, the competing teams will start sporting a different...
Sports
fbtw
Asian Boxing, OCA affirm alliance

Asian Boxing, OCA affirm alliance

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
ABAP chairman Ricky Vargas inked a Memorandum of Understanding confirming the partnership of Asian Boxing, where he is a board...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines curlers hit win column

Philippines curlers hit win column

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Brothers Marc and Enrico Pfister spearheaded the Philippines’ 4-1 victory over Kazakhstan yesterday for its first win...
Sports
fbtw
Canlubang takes first-round lead

Canlubang takes first-round lead

11 hours ago
On a day when par was considered a solid score at the demanding Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club, Canlubang held on...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with