^

Sports

Unbeaten Cool Smashers clash with Foxies

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 10, 2025 | 3:59pm
Unbeaten Cool Smashers clash with Foxies
The mighty Cool Smashers will literally soar to cloud nine if they could snare win No. 9.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Petro Gazz vs Capital1

6:30 p.m. - Creamline vs Farm Fresh

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline stakes its unblemished record, with Farm Fresh taking its turn to put a stain to it as they face off Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The mighty Cool Smashers will literally soar to cloud nine if they could snare win No. 9 against the Foxies, who have gone hot and cold the whole conference with a 4-5 record, in their 6:30 p.m. showdown.

The proud dynastic franchise kept getting better and better each game as evidenced by its cold-blooded 25-17, 25-17, 25-21 destruction of Chery Tiggo Thursday that kept the juggernaut rolling to an eighth straight triumph.

“Our win against Chery Tiggo was a big deal,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

The multi-titled coach, however, cautioned his team not to be too complacent.

“The team’s confidence is high, but of course, knowing Farm Fresh, they also have veteran recruits mixed with young players.”

“They’re also showing a good performance this conference, so we will prepare because I think it will be a great match,” he added.

Trying to stay close to Creamline behind its shadow is Petro Gazz, who is eyeing to improve on its 7-1 mark when it tackles at 4 p.m. a Capital1 side that is still groping for form after limping to a 1-8 start.

COOL SMASHERS

CREAMLINE

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Chiefs slightly favored for Super Bowl three-peat

17 hours ago
The Kansas City Chiefs aim for a historic hat-trick of Super Bowl titles on Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in front of a star-studded crowd in New Orleans headed by US President Donald Trump.
Sports
fbtw
Dubberstein, curling pals smash HK foes

Dubberstein, curling pals smash HK foes

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
A Kathleen Dubberstein-paced squad provided the only shine in an otherwise dim day for Team Philippines as it hurdled its...
Sports
fbtw
Davis hot in Dallas debut; Warriors win first game with Butler

Davis hot in Dallas debut; Warriors win first game with Butler

17 hours ago
Superstar big man Anthony Davis dazzled in his Dallas debut before hobbling out hurt in the third quarter of the Mavericks’...
Sports
fbtw

Culture shock

By Bill Velasco | 17 hours ago
Watching the Manila Hustle 3X3 tournament was a bit of a culture shock. Honestly, the games feel like they were being played fast forward.
Sports
fbtw
Ardina vies on familiar battleground

Ardina vies on familiar battleground

17 hours ago
With a blend of experience, preparation and excitement, Dottie Ardina is eager to showcase her game on a course that has been...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hong Kong demands action for Asian Games ice hockey 'attack'

Hong Kong demands action for Asian Games ice hockey 'attack'

3 hours ago
Hong Kong on Monday demanded Turkmenistan be punished for a "deliberate attack" that left two ice hockey players needing hospital...
Sports
fbtw
Hwang eyes ICTSI WWL Masters golf title in Philippine debut

Hwang eyes ICTSI WWL Masters golf title in Philippine debut

4 hours ago
Korean rising star Hwang Yoon is poised to make a strong impression at the ICTSI Worldwide Link Philippine Ladies Masters...
Sports
fbtw
Latest Ironman 70.3 race up for discussion as PSA Forum returns

Latest Ironman 70.3 race up for discussion as PSA Forum returns

4 hours ago
The Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum holds its first session for 2025 on Tuesday, February 11, featuring the...
Sports
fbtw
Hurts shows his class as Eagles end Chiefs 'three-peat' dream

Hurts shows his class as Eagles end Chiefs 'three-peat' dream

5 hours ago
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles shattered the Kansas City's dream of an unprecedented Super Bowl “three-peat”...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with