Unbeaten Cool Smashers clash with Foxies

Games Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Petro Gazz vs Capital1

6:30 p.m. - Creamline vs Farm Fresh

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline stakes its unblemished record, with Farm Fresh taking its turn to put a stain to it as they face off Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The mighty Cool Smashers will literally soar to cloud nine if they could snare win No. 9 against the Foxies, who have gone hot and cold the whole conference with a 4-5 record, in their 6:30 p.m. showdown.

The proud dynastic franchise kept getting better and better each game as evidenced by its cold-blooded 25-17, 25-17, 25-21 destruction of Chery Tiggo Thursday that kept the juggernaut rolling to an eighth straight triumph.

“Our win against Chery Tiggo was a big deal,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

The multi-titled coach, however, cautioned his team not to be too complacent.

“The team’s confidence is high, but of course, knowing Farm Fresh, they also have veteran recruits mixed with young players.”

“They’re also showing a good performance this conference, so we will prepare because I think it will be a great match,” he added.

Trying to stay close to Creamline behind its shadow is Petro Gazz, who is eyeing to improve on its 7-1 mark when it tackles at 4 p.m. a Capital1 side that is still groping for form after limping to a 1-8 start.