Title-winning Ateneo boys' football squad recognized by QC government

Philstar.com
February 10, 2025 | 3:33pm
Members of the Ateneo Grade School Palarong Pambansa Football Team pose with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.
Photo from Ateneo Grade School football team

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Grade School Palarong Pambansa Football Team, which recently won the National Capital Region divisional tournament, paid a courtesy call to Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Monday, February 10.

The team is the official Quezon City representative to the National Capital Region (NCR) Divisional Meet, and won all its games at the city level which were held last Nov. 23-24, 2024 at the Far Eastern University (FEU) Diliman Football Field.

The team will now prepare for the NCR Regional Championship scheduled next month.

It aims to earn the right to represent the NCR in the Palarong Pambansa.

Niall Enciso, Youth Football League (YFL) Season 2024’s Most Valuable Player, shared what it was like to share a moment with the local chief executive.

“We’re all excited to meet her. We thank her for the recognition and we’re looking forward to making Ateneo, our parents, our community, and the city proud in the upcoming tournament,” he said.

Proud parent Alvin Enciso was all smiles as he took pride in his son’s achievements.

“We’re proud of him and the team for the win. We watched how hard they all worked for this. But more than anything else, as parents, we just want him to have fun and have the best days with his teammates. We can’t wait to see more of the team and what magic they can do on the field,” he said.

Mom Astrid Enciso said that she cannot imagine their youngest child is now all grown up and competing nationally.

“To me, as a mom, of course, he’s really just my bunso. But when I see him out on the field, that’s when it hits me, ‘Oh, he’s all grown up now and meeting the mayor already!’ We’re proud, very proud of how they dedicate their time to football. We’ll always support Niall here and the many other things he wants to achieve,” she shared.

The team is helmed by team captain Sancho Bautista, with Best Defender awardee Ryan Moti, Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot awardee Jacob Navarro, Red Alminar, Miguel Tagarda, Jose Bernal, Zac Diaz, Niall Enciso, Sancho Bautista, Daniel Guerrero, Migo Achas, Matt Diaz, Marcus Cuyugan, Altis Villaseñor, Miggy Pineda, Max Unson, Anton Landicho and Ram Tuazon.

They are being coached by Paul Madrona and Rafael Cruz.

 

--

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.

ATENEO

BLUE EAGLES

FOOTBALL

MAYOR JOY BELMONTE

QUEZON CITY
