Hwang eyes ICTSI WWL Masters golf title in Philippine debut

MANILA, Philippines — Korean rising star Hwang Yoon is poised to make a strong impression at the ICTSI Worldwide Link Philippine Ladies Masters unfolding, Wednesday, February 12, at the challenging The Country Club course in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Making her debut in the Philippines, Yoon is determined to dominate and secure back-to-back victories in the first two overseas events of the Korean Dream Tour.

Fresh off her maiden victory at the Indonesian Women’s Open three weeks ago — where she edged fellow Korean Cho Yeongmin on the second sudden-death hole — Hwang is determined to carry that momentum into this high-stakes tournament.

“The goal of every competition is always to win. I will play with confidence,” said Hwang, 23, during a practice session at the challenging TCC course over the weekend.

While she acknowledges the tough competition ahead — with 50 top players each from the Korean LPGA (KLPGA) and the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA), and the top 32 from the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) — Hwang remains focused on the course’s demands.

“Like in Indonesia, I will study the course and understand its characteristics,” she said. “Tee shots and putting are the most important aspects.

However, TCC presents additional challenges, including its demanding length and unpredictable winds, which are expected to impact play on most holes, especially the closing par-4 18th, widely regarded as one of the toughest finishing holes in Asia.

The 54-hole $200,000 championship is the first KLPGA-sanctioned event held in partnership with the LPGT and TLPGA, ensuring a high level of competition over three intense days.

Among the key contenders are 2021 KLPGA Rookie of the Year and two-time winner) Song Ga-eun, former national standout Sohn Yebeen, 2024 Korean Dream Tour winner Park Ye-Ji and US-based player Yoo Dagyeom.

The international standouts are Japan’s Wakui Mayu and Aoi Mako, Thailand’s Chayanit Wangmahaporn, and leading TLPGA competitors Li-Ning Wang and Ching Huang, and Thais Saraporn Chamchoi, Chonlada Chayanun, Pakin Kawinpakorn, Ornnicha Konsunthea, Kamonwan Lueamsri and Navaporn Soontreeyapas.

However, local hopefuls Dottie Ardina, Pauline del Rosario, Princess Superal, Harmie Constantino, Daniella Uy and Yvon Bisera, along with Korean-Filipina standout Tiffany Lee, will be aiming to keep the inaugural title on home soil.

Meanwhile, Hwang is fully aware of the challenge ahead but remains motivated to make a strong impact in her Philippine debut.

“This is my first time in the Philippines, and I want to make great memories here,” she said.

With her recent success and unwavering determination, all eyes will be on Hwang as she aims to claim another Dream Tour victory and solidify her reputation as one of KLPGA’s rising stars.