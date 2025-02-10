Latest Ironman 70.3 race up for discussion as PSA Forum returns

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum holds its first session for 2025 on Tuesday, February 11, featuring the Ironman 70.3 to be held in Puerto Princesa City on March 2.

It’s going to be a special edition of the weekly public sports program as it will be held at the LGR office at 2554 Alejo Aquino St. Vito Cruz. Manila.

Appearing in the 10:30 a.m. session to talk about the event are Princess Galura, president and general manager of Sunrise Events Incorporated, and Rhayan Cruz, president of LGR.

About 64 countries are participating in the meet held in partnership with Puerto Princesa City and LGR Athletic Wears as the official sponsor.

San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, PLDT/Smart, and the country’s 24/7 sports app Arena Plus co-present the Forum, which makes a return after a two-month hiatus to give way to the highly successful 2024 SMC-PSA Awards.

PSA President Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The STAR, enjoins members to attend the first session for the year.