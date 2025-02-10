^

Sports

Solid Noh dominates Founders Cup for maiden LPGA win

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 10, 2025 | 10:30am
Yealimi Noh of the United States poses for photo with the trophy after winning the Founders Cup presented by US Virgin Islands 2025 at the Bradenton Country Club on February 09, 2025 in Bradenton, Florida.
James Gilbert / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yealimi Noh secured her first LPGA Tour victory in dominant fashion, delivering a bogey-free final-round 68 to defeat former world No. 1 Jin Young Ko by four strokes at the Founders Cup in Florida on Sunday (Monday Manila time).

Riding the momentum of her blistering third-round 63, Noh played steady throughout the final 18 holes, prioritizing consistency over aggression. She carded three birdies — on Nos. 2, 13 and 14 — en route to a composed 35-33 for a 72-hole total of 21-under 263 at the Bradenton Country Club.

Ko, who led at the tournament’s halfway mark, was unable to mount a final-round charge. In an uncharacteristic stumble, she bogeyed three of her last six holes, finishing with a 71 and settling for second place at 267.

Megan Khang secured third place with a closing 68 for a 268 total.

Meanwhile, Yuka Saso struggled to find her rhythm, closing with a two-over 73 to finish tied for 59th. Despite making three birdies, she offset them with five bogeys, including one on the par-5 18th, finishing with a four-day total of two-over 286.

Saso, who endured a rough final-round 85 at the Tournament of Champions last week, had earlier rounds of 72, 70 and 71. The ICTSI-backed reigning two-time US Women’s Open winner will have two weeks to refine her game before the LPGA Tour moves to its annual Southeast Asian swing, starting in Thailand (Feb. 20-23) and Singapore (Feb. 27-March 2).

