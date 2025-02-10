Solid Noh dominates Founders Cup for maiden LPGA win
MANILA, Philippines — Yealimi Noh secured her first LPGA Tour victory in dominant fashion, delivering a bogey-free final-round 68 to defeat former world No. 1 Jin Young Ko by four strokes at the Founders Cup in Florida on Sunday (Monday Manila time).
Riding the momentum of her blistering third-round 63, Noh played steady throughout the final 18 holes, prioritizing consistency over aggression. She carded three birdies — on Nos. 2, 13 and 14 — en route to a composed 35-33 for a 72-hole total of 21-under 263 at the Bradenton Country Club.
Ko, who led at the tournament’s halfway mark, was unable to mount a final-round charge. In an uncharacteristic stumble, she bogeyed three of her last six holes, finishing with a 71 and settling for second place at 267.
Megan Khang secured third place with a closing 68 for a 268 total.
Meanwhile, Yuka Saso struggled to find her rhythm, closing with a two-over 73 to finish tied for 59th. Despite making three birdies, she offset them with five bogeys, including one on the par-5 18th, finishing with a four-day total of two-over 286.
Saso, who endured a rough final-round 85 at the Tournament of Champions last week, had earlier rounds of 72, 70 and 71. The ICTSI-backed reigning two-time US Women’s Open winner will have two weeks to refine her game before the LPGA Tour moves to its annual Southeast Asian swing, starting in Thailand (Feb. 20-23) and Singapore (Feb. 27-March 2).
