Obiena clears 5.70m for gold in Metz

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time Olympian EJ Obiena made good on his vow to come back with a vengeance from his Paris heartbreak, claiming a second straight medal including a sparkling gold in France Saturday.

The World Championship bronze winner cleared 5.70 meters in topping the eight-man Meeting Metz Moselle Athlelor, his second podium finish in the new indoor season after copping a silver in Cottbus, Germany a few days back.

It was a fulfillment of a promise made by the Asian and Southeast Asian champion and record-holder of doing everything to regain his old form after coming up short in the 2024 Paris Games.

While his clearance in Metz wasn’t particularly the height he desired, it was still an improvement from his 5.65m in Cottbus where he wound up second to American former world champion Sam Kendrick (5.75m).

Obiena, seeking to reclaim the World No. 2 ranking after dropping to No. 4 this year, actually ended up tied for first with Dutch Menno Vloon but the Filipino claimed the title via countback.

Vloon settled for the silver while American Chris Nilsen took the bronze with 5.60m.

After clearing 5.70 in one try, Obiena went straight for 5.85m but failed in three attempts.

He hopes to sustain his magnificent start as he hops over to Dusseldorf, Germany for the ISTAF Indoor.