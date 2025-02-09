Gin Kings oust Bolts to seal semis series vs Batang Pier

Ginebra's Justin Brownlee (32) shoots over Meralco's Chris Newsome (11) during their PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinal matchup Sunday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra completed the cast of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals after pulling away late against the Meralco Bolts, 94-87, Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The game was tight in the final four minutes before the Gin Kings dropped a massive run late, which gave them enough separation to grab the win and forge a best-of-seven semifinal series with NorthPort.

Justin Brownlee paced Ginebra with 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal. Stephen Holt added 17, while RJ Abarrientos had 16 off the bench.

The Gin Kings led by eight, 66-58, early on in the fourth quarter after a pair of free throws by Abarrientos.

Meralco was able to slice the deficit in half, turning it to a four-point game, 76-80, with less than four minutes to go.

But eight unanswered points courtesy of Abarrientos, Brownlee and a slam by Japeth Aguilar pushed Ginebra firmly ahead, 88-76, with 2:16 left.

A jumper by Chris Banchero halted the run, 78-88, but a 3-pointer by Holt plunged the dagger to the hearts of the Bolts, 91-78, with 1:08 remaining.

But a 3-pointer by Cliff Hodge and a finish off the steal by Bong Quinto made it a two-possession game anew, 83-91, with about 32 seconds to go.

A split from the line by Holt pushed Ginebra’s lead to nine, 92-83, but a 4-pointer by Akil Mitchell kept a window of opportunity open for Meralco, 87-92.

But a pair of free throws by Brownlee sealed the deal, as Mitchell could not connect on a 4-pointer this time around.

Troy Rosario chipped in 12 points , three assists and three rebounds for Ginebra, while Scottie Thompson had seven markers, nine boards and four dimes.

Chris Newsome led the way for Meralco with 22 points and three rebounds before fouling out with about three minutes to go in the game. Quinto added 16 points, while Hodge and Banchero had 13 and 12, respectively.

Mitchell struggled mightily in the game, finishing with just eight points on 2-of-11 shooting. He, however, had 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

The best-of-seven semifinals will tip off on February 26th, Wednesday.

TNT will take on the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters at 5 p.m., while Ginebra will face NorthPort at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.