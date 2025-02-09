Painters terminate FiberXers to forge semis clash vs Tropang Giga

Rain or Shine's Deon Thompson (9) shoots over the defense of the Converge FiberXers during their PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals clash Sunday evening.

MANILA, Philippines -- On to the next one.

The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters punched a ticket to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals after blasting the Converge FiberXers, 112-103, in their sudden-death quarterfinal clash Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Deon Thompson carried the load for the Elasto Painters with 34 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals. Adrian Nocum starred off the bench once again, producing 25 markers, three dimes and three boards.

The game was tied at 77-all late in the third quarter after a Thomspon layup.

But just before the third frame lapsed, Nocum hit a triple to put Rain or Shine ahead, 80-77.

This seemingly lit a fire under the Painters as they started off the fourth quarter with an 11-3 run capped by an and-one play by Nocum, 91-80.

A deuce by Alec Stockton finally broke the dry spell for Converge, 82-91, but a 3-pointer by Andrei Caracut pushed Rain or Shine's lead back to a dozen, 94-82.

The FiberXers tried to claw out of the hole and save their season, slicing the deficit to five, 97-102, with 3:51 left after a Stockton jumper.

Timely shots by Nocum and Thompson kept Converge at bay, but the FiberXers did not go away quietly.

The FiberXers were able to keep in step, trailing by just six, 103-109, with 1:46 remaining. But a dagger jumper by Rain or Shine's Caelan Tiongson in the next possession kept Converge at bay, 111-103.

A Stockton miss on the other end, as well as a crucial turnover with about 40 seconds left, sealed the deal for Rain or Shine.

Andrei Caracut added 14 points for the Elasto Painters, while Jhonard Clarito had 11.

Stockton powered the FiberXers with 26 points and six assists. Cheick Diallo had 19 markers, 13 boards, two swats and two dimes.

With the win, Rain or Shine will take on TNT in a best-of-seven semifinal series.