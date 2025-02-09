Zoos Tokyo crowned Manila Hustle 3x3 champs anew

Zoos Tokyo celebrates after being crowned the Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 3 champions once again.

MANILA, Philippines -- Back-to-back.

Zoos Tokyo ruled this year’s edition of Manila Hustle 3x3 after outlasting Panthers 3x3, 17-13, Sunday afternoon at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

The Japanese team started off hot, going up 8-3 after back-to-back shots by Fatoumanana Nishi, which set the tone.

Panthers tried to storm back, but Zoos’ steady offense and suffocating defense was just too much.

Zoos took a 17-9 lead after a putback with 1:20 remaining.

The Spanish squad had a late resurgence, but they could not overcome the mountain of a lead as time expired.

Zoos, which also won the Season 2 of the international invitational tourney, was just dominant in Manila.

The squad went 2-1 in the pool play, dropping just one game against Gilas Pilipinas women 3x3, 21-19, but went undefeated the rest of the way.

Zoos defeated Philippine-based squad Uratex Tibay in the quarterfinal round of the turney, before edging Tokyo BB in the semis, setting up the final matchup.

But there, the team, led by World No. 55 3x3 player Ama Degbeon, was just too much.

With their championship, they brought home the $4,000 cash prize and an invite to the WKBL Triple Jam later this year.

Panthers defeated Gilas women to punch their ticket to the finals. They also earlier defeated Gilas Pilipinas U23 3x3, 21-20, in the pre-quarterfinal round.

Meanwhile, Gilas women brought home the bronze medal after winning against Tokyo BB, 20-14.

The Philippine national team, made up of Mikka Cacho, Jhaz Joson, Mikka Cacho and Hazelle Yam, defeated Titans, 12-11, in overtime to enter the semifinals.