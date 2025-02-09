^

Sports

UAAP juniors hoops: NU-Nazareth trounces Adamson to sweep first round elims

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 9, 2025 | 5:13pm
UAAP juniors hoops: NU-Nazareth trounces Adamson to sweep first round elims
NU's Carl Alfanta (21) shoots a jumper during their UAAP Season 87 high school boys' basketball tournament clash with the Adamson Baby Falcons.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- Vengeful National University-Nazareth School clipped reigning champion Adamson in a highly anticipated finals rematch, 73-60, to complete a first-round sweep in the UAAP Season 87 high school boys’ basketball tournament Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Carl Alfanta tallied 15 points, four rebounds and two assists as the Bulldogs bolstered their redemption tour with a 7-0 slate in the first round.

NUNS bowed to Adamson in three games last year as the latter snapped a 31-year title drought marked by a convincing 90-73 win in Game 3.

There was no denying the Bullpups this time around against the rebuilding Falcons, whose top guns transitioned to collegiate play, with Collins Akowe (14) and Miguel Palanca (11) chipping in solid contributions.

Akowe, the 6-foot-10 Nigerian ace who clinched the MVP in Season 86, also collared 16 rebounds and seven assists for a near triple-double performance laced by a steal and a block.

Alfanta, Akowe and Palanca anchored a searing 24-7 start for the Bullpups, proving to be enough in the runaway win where they led by as many as 28 points.

Sanir Sajili (18) and last season’s Finals MVP Mark Esperanza (12) were the lone bright spots for the Baby Falcons, who lost key guys JC Bonzalida, Vince Reyes and Gene Carillo and Mythical Team member Tebol Garcia.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alcaraz battles into Rotterdam final date with De Minaur

Alcaraz battles into Rotterdam final date with De Minaur

9 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz scrapped his way into the final of the Rotterdam Open on Sunday (Manila time), with a hard-fought and entertaining...
Sports
fbtw
CEU enters win column in UCAL-PGFlex 7th&nbsp;Season&nbsp;

CEU enters win column in UCAL-PGFlex 7th Season 

1 day ago
Three-peat-seeking Centro Escolar University finally nailed its first win by crushing WCC-Aeronautical and Technological College,...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas finalizing deal with new apparel partner

Gilas finalizing deal with new apparel partner

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas will sport new gears and kits this year after an end to its longtime partnership with renowned sports brand...
Sports
fbtw
NBA: Nets release Simmons amid reports he is Clippers-bound

NBA: Nets release Simmons amid reports he is Clippers-bound

9 hours ago
Three-time NBA All-Star forward Ben Simmons of Australia was released by the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time),...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra&rsquo;s Abarrientos decries social media threats after crucial Game 2 miss vs Meralco

Ginebra’s Abarrientos decries social media threats after crucial Game 2 miss vs Meralco

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Ginebra guard RJ Abarrientos cried foul on Friday evening after receiving some death threats after a narrow loss against the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lakers, Hornets trade for Williams off: clubs

Lakers, Hornets trade for Williams off: clubs

6 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers' trade for the Charlotte Hornets' Mark Williams has been rescinded, the clubs confirmed on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Olympic chief meets French counterpart at Asian Winter Games

Philippine Olympic chief meets French counterpart at Asian Winter Games

6 hours ago
Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and David Lappartient — both presidents of their respective national Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina ready to compete at ICTSI PH Ladies Masters

Ardina ready to compete at ICTSI PH Ladies Masters

6 hours ago
With a blend of experience, preparation and excitement, Dottie Ardina is eager to showcase her game on a course that has been...
Sports
fbtw
Abarrientos gets death threats

Abarrientos gets death threats

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
The PBA has sought assistance from the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the alleged death threats posed online...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with