UAAP juniors hoops: NU-Nazareth trounces Adamson to sweep first round elims

NU's Carl Alfanta (21) shoots a jumper during their UAAP Season 87 high school boys' basketball tournament clash with the Adamson Baby Falcons.

MANILA, Philippines -- Vengeful National University-Nazareth School clipped reigning champion Adamson in a highly anticipated finals rematch, 73-60, to complete a first-round sweep in the UAAP Season 87 high school boys’ basketball tournament Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Carl Alfanta tallied 15 points, four rebounds and two assists as the Bulldogs bolstered their redemption tour with a 7-0 slate in the first round.

NUNS bowed to Adamson in three games last year as the latter snapped a 31-year title drought marked by a convincing 90-73 win in Game 3.

There was no denying the Bullpups this time around against the rebuilding Falcons, whose top guns transitioned to collegiate play, with Collins Akowe (14) and Miguel Palanca (11) chipping in solid contributions.

Akowe, the 6-foot-10 Nigerian ace who clinched the MVP in Season 86, also collared 16 rebounds and seven assists for a near triple-double performance laced by a steal and a block.

Alfanta, Akowe and Palanca anchored a searing 24-7 start for the Bullpups, proving to be enough in the runaway win where they led by as many as 28 points.

Sanir Sajili (18) and last season’s Finals MVP Mark Esperanza (12) were the lone bright spots for the Baby Falcons, who lost key guys JC Bonzalida, Vince Reyes and Gene Carillo and Mythical Team member Tebol Garcia.