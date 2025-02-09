^

Galedo cops Masters ITT silver in Asian cycling tilt

February 9, 2025 | 3:34pm
Mark Galedo clocked in 28 minutes and 25.2 seconds in the 21-km race.

MANILA, Philippines -- At 39, cycling doesn’t stop — and so thus clinching a medal — for Mark John Lexer Galedo, who clinched silver in the Masters 40-44 years old category of individual time trial (ITT) on Saturday at the Asian Cycling Confederation Road Championships in Phitnasulok, Thailand.

Galedo clocked 28 minutes and 25.2 seconds in the 21-km race won by Thailand’s Tawatchai Jeeradechatam, who was 35 seconds faster than the Filipino, an ITT gold medalist at the Myanmar 2013 Southeast Asian Games.

Thailand’s Kritsana Keawjun clinched the bronze medal behind Galedo in the Masters races where another Filipino, Roderic Calla, was sixth in the 45-49 years old group.

A Special Citation awardee at the recent Philippine Sportswriters Association-San Miguel Corp. Annual Awards, Galedo has retired as an elite rider in 2024 and was classified in the 40-44 category in Phitnasulok based on his year of birth.

“I’m so happy for this victory and so inspired to see our flag being raised here,” said Galedo, who’s now one of the coaches a 21-cyclist national team competing in the championships through the PhilCycling, Philippine Sports Commission and MVP Sports Foundation.

“Thank you to the PSC, POC [Philippine Olympic Committee] and PhilCycling president [Abraham] Bambol Tolentino, to 7Eleven Roadbike Philippines, to my family for the opportunity to compete here,” he said.

Galedo, who won his fifth Tour of Guam crown before retiring last December, will also compete in the road race on Thursday.

