Noh blazes to Founders Cup lead with blistering 63

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 9, 2025 | 1:41pm
BRADENTON, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Yealimi Noh of the United States lines up a putt from the 17th green during the third round of the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands 2025 at Bradenton Country Club on February 08, 2025 in Bradenton, Florida.
James Gilbert / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Yealimi Noh put up a spectacular performance on the back nine at Bradenton Country Club, carding a six-under 29 en route to a scorching 63 that vaulted her past Jin Young Ko and into the lead at the LPGA Founders Cup in Florida on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Trailing Ko by two strokes at the halfway mark of the $2-million event, Noh initially struggled to find her rhythm, playing even-par through seven holes. However, a birdie burst on Nos. 8 and 9 ignited a red-hot finish, as she added birdies on Nos. 10, 12, 14, 15, 17 and 18.

Her stunning 54-hole total of 18-under 195 on the par-71 course put her in prime position for a breakthrough victory in the world’s premier ladies circuit.

Despite surrendering the lead, Ko, whose campaign is backed by Solaire Resort, remained just a stroke behind at 196 after a bogey-free 66, continuing her flawless play through three rounds, setting the stage for a thrilling final-round duel.

Megan Khang made a charge with the tournament’s best round, a 62 highlighted by a sizzling front-nine 29, but could only reach 200, tying with Jin Hee Im (68).

Nelly Korda (65) and Hannah Green (66) followed at 201, rounding out the top contenders.

Meanwhile, Yuka Saso endured an up-and-down day, finishing with an even-par 71.

The ICTSI-backed two-time reigning US Women’s Open champion mixed six birdies with four bogeys and a costly double bogey, leaving her well off the pace at tied 54th with a 213 total.

With Noh and Ko separated by just one stroke, the final round promises an intense battle for the title.

