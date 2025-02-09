Ardina ready to compete at ICTSI PH Ladies Masters

Dottie Ardina of the Philippines tees off on the third hole during the second round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club on July 20, 2023 in Midland, Michigan.

MANILA, Philippines -- With a blend of experience, preparation and excitement, Dottie Ardina is eager to showcase her game on a course that has been a familiar battleground since her amateur days.

“I’ve been practicing and working on my swing. I don’t really expect anything, but the goal is always to win and do my best,” said Ardina, exuding both determination and humility ahead of the ICTSI Worldwide Link Philippine Ladies Masters at The Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The $200,000 tournament, a collaboration between the Korean LPGA, the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA), and the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT), promises to be a thrilling championship when it is fired off on Wednesday, February 12. Featuring a stellar lineup of top players from all three tours, the event is set for three days of intense competition, showcasing power, precision iron play and masterful putting.

It will also be a true test of endurance and mental toughness, with players facing the challenges of a well-manicured but demanding layout, coupled with the sweltering heat and swirling winds typical of this time of year.

For Ardina, holding it at the TCC in a competitive setting also brings a new level of excitement.

“It’s very exciting to play TCC again in tournament mode, not just in practice,” she said while emphasizing her eagerness to navigate the course under pressure.

Meanwhile, the traditional pro-am tournament kicks off Monday, featuring a select group of professionals paired with sponsors' officials and guests in an 18-hole event. The tournament not only fosters camaraderie but also provides top contenders with a valuable opportunity to familiarize themselves with the challenging course ahead of the main competition.

Beyond personal aspirations, Ardina, an LPGA and Epson Tour campaigner, acknowledges the significance of the event, especially with the Korean LPGA Tour players joining the field.

“It’s great to host these international players. I’m excited to see how they will perform at the TCC, given its exacting challenge,” added the Paris Olympics veteran and one of the slew of ICTSI-backed players.

With Koreans dominating the LPGA, Ardina believes their participation elevates the competition.

“The Korean LPGA Tour coming here to play is a good motivation for our local players and other Asian players. Next week will definitely feel like playing in the world’s premier circuit,” she said.

Despite the high stakes, she refuses to single out any favorites, knowing that anything can happen over four days of intense golf.

“I’m not dropping names. Anybody can win. I think whoever plays steady, makes putts, and manages the course well will win the tournament,” she said.

With a strong mindset and familiarity with the demanding TCC layout, Ardina is set to take on the challenge, hoping to make her mark in this event, which features the leading Korean, Taiwanese and Thai players.

Heading the Korean contingent is last week's Indonesian Open champion Hwang Yoona, joined by Cho Jeongmin, Song Gae-un, Sohn Yebeen, Park Ye-Ji, and Yoo Dagyeom.

Meanwhile, the TLPGA lineup boasts top talents such as world No. 4 Li Ning Wang, along with Chen Chih Min, Ching Huang, Chang Hsuan Ping, and Chang Yi Han. Adding to the international depth, a strong Thai delegation features seasoned contenders PK Kongkraphan, Saraporn Chamchoi, Chonlada Chayanun, Pakin Kawinpakorn, Ornnicha Konsunthea, Kamonwan Lueamsri, and Navaporn Soontreeyapas, all set to make their mark in the event.

However, the 32-player strong local contingent is more than ready to rise to the challenge. Princess Superal, Daniella Uy, Mikha Fortuna, Florence Bisera, Mafy Singson, Harmie Constantino, LK Go, Chihiro Ikeda, Marvi Monsalve, Pamela Mariano, Kayla Nocum, Gretchen Villacencio, Sunshine Baraquiel and Korean prodigy Tiffany Lee are all set for a grueling three-day battle for supremacy.