Obiena wins first gold medal of year, rules French tilt

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete in the men's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- EJ Obiena is back on top.

Months after a back injury forced him to rest, the Olympic pole vaulter Obiena brought home the gold medal at the Meeting Metz Moselle Athlelor in France late Saturday evening (Manila time).

Obiena won the gold medal via countback as he cleared 5.70 meters in his first attempt and missing all three tries at 5.85 meters. His 5.70-meter mark is his season best.

Menno Vloon wound up with the silver medal with 5.70 meters, but he failed to hurdle 5.80 meters.

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Christopher Nilsen finished third with 5.60 meters, failing to clear 5.70 meters in all three of his attempts.

Obiena recently finished second in the International Jump Meeting Cottbus in Germany.

The pride of the Philippines, who will turn 30 this November, is currently ranked fourth in the world.

He will compete on Sunday evening (Manila time) at the ISTAF Indoor in Dusseldorf, Germany.