CEU, Diliman post victories

MANILA, Philippines — Three-peat seeking Centro Escolar U finally nailed its first win by crushing WCC-Aeronautical and Technological College, 83-62, in the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season yesterday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

After both teams combined only for 15 points in the first quarter, the CEU Scorpions suddenly went hot, outscoring the WCC-ATC Skyhawks, 25-11, in the next frame to pull away for good, 35-16, thanks to the sniping of Christ Jay Singson and the inside plays of Israel Friday.

Meanwhile, John Bernard Parista came scored five-straight points and host Diliman College eked out a 70-65 win over Immaculada Concepcion College for its third win in five games.