^

Koreans spice up Ladies Masters

The Philippine Star
February 9, 2025 | 12:00am
Koreans spice up Ladies Masters
The 54-hole, $200,000 championship, part of the Asia Pacific Circuit Series Tour, promises high-stakes action as it brings together talent from the KLPGA (Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association), the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) and the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT).
MANILA, Philippines —  Several high-profile Korean players with regular KLPGA Tour experience will elevate the competition at the inaugural ICTSI Worldwide Link Philippine Ladies Masters, which unwraps Wednesday at the challenging Country Club course in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The 54-hole, $200,000 championship, part of the Asia Pacific Circuit Series Tour, promises high-stakes action as it brings together talent from the KLPGA (Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association), the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) and the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT).

Fresh off her dramatic playoff victory over compatriot Cho Jeongmin at the Indonesian Women’s Open last week, Hwang Yoona is setting her sights on a back-to-back Southeast Asian sweep.

Jeongmin, meanwhile, is out for redemption after falling short in Indonesia.

Adding depth to the Korean roster is Song Ga-eun, the 2021 KLPGA Rookie of the Year and a two-time KLPGA winner, and Sohn Yebeen, a former national team standout who finished 33rd in the KLPGA 2025 Regular Tour Seed Rankings.

