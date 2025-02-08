Chameleons finally books first win of PVL conference

The NXLED Chameleons finally tallies their first win in the PVL Conference.

Games Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Petro Gazz vs Capital1

6:30 p.m. - Creamline vs Farm Fresh

MANILA, Philippines -- The first time is always the sweetest.

And Nxled cherished every moment of it after they nailed their first victory in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the expense of Galeries Tower, 25-20, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23, Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

It was the first win by the Chameleons after dropping their last 15 games, including their first eight games this conference.

Interestingly, Nxled’s last triumph came in the Reinforced Conference last year, also against Galeries Tower.

EJ Laure, who last played for Chery Tiggo, paced Nxled with 19 points, 14 of which came from attacks and five from blocks.

Laure was just what the doctors ordered for the Chameleons, who also drew strength from Chiara May Fermentilla’s 14 hits and May Luna’s 12 points.

“Sobra happy na finally nakuha na din amin first win,” said Laure.

Nxled coach Etorre Guidetti said he’s expecting more from Laure as she continues to adapt to her new team.

“She’s around 60 percent. I can’t predict when the development will come, but it will come,” said Guidetti.

The Highrisers slipped to 1-8.