^

Sports

Chameleons finally books first win of PVL conference

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 8, 2025 | 8:28pm
Chameleons finally books first win of PVL conference
The NXLED Chameleons finally tallies their first win in the PVL Conference.
(PVL Images)

Games Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Petro Gazz vs Capital1

6:30 p.m. - Creamline vs Farm Fresh

 

MANILA, Philippines -- The first time is always the sweetest.

And Nxled cherished every moment of it after they nailed their first victory in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the expense of Galeries Tower, 25-20, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23, Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

It was the first win by the Chameleons after dropping their last 15 games, including their first eight games this conference.

Interestingly, Nxled’s last triumph came in the Reinforced Conference last year, also against Galeries Tower.

EJ Laure, who last played for Chery Tiggo, paced Nxled with 19 points, 14 of which came from attacks and five from blocks.

Laure was just what the doctors ordered for the Chameleons, who also drew strength from Chiara May Fermentilla’s 14 hits and May Luna’s 12 points.

“Sobra happy na finally nakuha na din amin first win,” said Laure.

Nxled coach Etorre Guidetti said he’s expecting more from Laure as she continues to adapt to her new team.

“She’s around 60 percent. I can’t predict when the development will come, but it will come,” said Guidetti.

The Highrisers slipped to 1-8.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Big-time boxing in Cebu

Big-time boxing in Cebu

By Joaquin Henson | 21 hours ago
Three WBO regional championships will be at stake with WBO No. 1 minimumweight Vic Saludar headlining the undercard in a blockbuster...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz, Tsitsipas advance

Alcaraz, Tsitsipas advance

21 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz eased into the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open on Thursday with a comfortable straight-sets win over Italian...
Sports
fbtw
Meralco, Ros score lights on

Meralco, Ros score lights on

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
No way Meralco would let Barangay Ginebra bring out the broom and abruptly end its campaign in the quarterfinals again.
Sports
fbtw
Luka watches as Lebron scores 42 points

Luka watches as Lebron scores 42 points

21 hours ago
LeBron James joined NBA icon Michael Jordan as the only players to score 40 points in a game at the age of 40, pouring in...
Sports
fbtw
Lee embraces challenge in ICTSI Ladies Masters

Lee embraces challenge in ICTSI Ladies Masters

21 hours ago
At 16, Tiffany (Jiwon) Lee is one of the youngest players in the 132-strong cast at the ICTSI Worldwide Link Philippine Ladies...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Energized Tom Kim moves into contention at WM Phoenix Open

Energized Tom Kim moves into contention at WM Phoenix Open

6 hours ago
Tom Kim loves the noise, and the louder fans get, the better he tends to play.
Sports
fbtw
Ko stays flawless, grabs lead after 63; Saso in, Pagdanganan out

Ko stays flawless, grabs lead after 63; Saso in, Pagdanganan out

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Former World No. 1 Jin Young Ko delivered a scintillating performance at the Bradenton Country Club, firing a solid eight-under-par...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao tips hat off to 'one-of-a-kind' Nocum as Painters live to fight another day

Guiao tips hat off to 'one-of-a-kind' Nocum as Painters live to fight another day

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
He's just unique.
Sports
fbtw
Lillard seeks 3-point three-peat at NBA All-Star event

Lillard seeks 3-point three-peat at NBA All-Star event

8 hours ago
Milwaukee's Damian Lillard will try to complete a three-peat in next week's NBA All-Star Game 3-point Contest, the league...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with