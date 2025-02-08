^

Sports

CEU enters win column in UCAL-PGFlex 7th Season 

Philstar.com
February 8, 2025 | 4:57pm
CEU enters win column in UCAL-PGFlex 7thÂ SeasonÂ 
Kem Sabsalon goes for a dunk.
(UCAL Images)

Games Monday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – PCU-D vs OLI

2 p.m. – PWU vs CEU

 

MANILA, Philippines -- Three-peat-seeking Centro Escolar University finally nailed its first win by crushing WCC-Aeronautical and Technological College, 83-62, in the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season on Saturday, February 8, at the Paco Arena in Manila.  

After both teams combined only for 15 points in the first quarter, the CEU Scorpions suddenly went hot, outscoring the WCC-ATC Skyhawks, 25-11, in the next frame to pull away for good, 35-16, thanks to the sniping of Christ Jay Singson and the inside plays of Israel Friday.

The Skyhawks tried to make a run of their own but the Scorpions had every answer to WCC-ATC’s comeback attempt, with Danieyel Contaoi and Gabrielle Gaboa contributing significant numbers as the Mendiola-based squad ended a three-game losing run.

Meanwhile, John Bernard Parista scored five-straight points and host Diliman College eked out a 70-65 win over Immaculada Concepcion College for its third win in five games.

Parista finished 16 points, none more lethal than the 3-point shot he unleashed that gave them a 63-58 lead with a little over a minute left before Matthew Calilong drained four free throws that kept ICC at bay.

Singson led the Bong Ramos-mentored CEU with 16 points despite a dismal 7-of-17 shooting while Friday pulled off another double-double of 14 points and 11 boards. Contai and Gaboa had 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Skyhawks fell to 1-4 while ICC slipped to 2-3 in the 10-school league also backed also backed by Akari, CafeFrance, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, Jiang Nan Restaurant, Vital, Top Flite Academy, Maruyama and Gerry’s Grill.

BASKETBALL

UCAL
