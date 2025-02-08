Guiao tips hat off to 'one-of-a-kind' Nocum as Painters live to fight another day

Rain or Shine's Adrian Nocum (1) shoots a layup against the Converge FiberXers.

MANILA, Philippines -- He's just unique.

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao had high praise for his young guard Adrian Nocum, who erupted in the fourth quarter against the Converge FiberXers Friday evening to force a winner-take-all Game 3 in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup quartefinal series on Sunday.

The Elasto Painters won, 114-104, on Friday evening as Nocum waxed hot in the fourth. He scored 16 of his 28 points in the final frame as he made big shot after big shot.

Throughout the contest, the 25-year-old combo guard had a slew of acrobatic layups and finishes.

Aside from his 28 points, he also hauled down four rebounds, stole the ball thrice and dished out three assists.

After the game, Guiao said he sees no comparison to other stars he handled in the past.

“Kanina may isa siyang bali na shot. Wala, nagi-isa lang ito, unique siya,” he told reporters.

“Actually nung una pa lang na pagpasok niya sa team, sinabihan ko na siya. Mayroon kang talent slashing sa basket. May bilis ka. Pero inconsistent yung outside shot mo,” he added.

Guiao bared that he told the former Mapua Cardinal that if he improves on his outside shooting, he will be capable of good things.

“Sabi ko pag na-develop mo yung outside shot mo… May depensa naman siya. Athletic naman siya. Pag na-develop niya yung outside shot, sabi ko baka mag-MVP ka,” he said.

“So, baka ina-ambition niya yung… Binobola ko lang siya, naniwala,” he joked.

For his part, Nocum lauded his teammates for his offensive explosion.

“Sa mga teammate ko rin, yun talaga ang bakit ko nakuha yung ganoong puntos, dahil sa teammate ko,” he said.

“And, nag-stick lang kami sa game plan ng mga coaches, and yung mga suggestion ng mga ibang teammates ko, kaya nakuha namin yung panalo,” he added.

He also bared that he is likewise bewildered with how he is able to finish his acrobatic shots, as he is “just playing it.”

Rain or Shine will try to punch a ticket to the semifinals when the two squads face off on Sunday, 5 p.m., at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.