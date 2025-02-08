Korean golfers boost ICTSI Philippines Ladies Masters field

MANILA, Philippines -- Several high-profile Korean players with regular KLPGA Tour experience are set to elevate the competition at the inaugural ICTSI Worldwide Link Philippine Ladies Masters, which unwraps on February 12 at the challenging Country Club course in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The 54-hole, $200,000 championship, part of the Asia Pacific Circuit Series Tour, promises high-stakes action as it brings together talent from the KLPGA (Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association), the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) and the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT).

Fresh off her dramatic playoff victory over compatriot Cho Jeongmin at the Indonesian Women’s Open last week, Hwang Yoona is setting her sights on a back-to-back Southeast Asian sweep. With confidence running high, the in-form Korean is determined to dominate the Philippine leg and cement her status as a force to be reckoned with in the region.

Jeongmin, meanwhile, is out for redemption after falling short in Indonesia.

With her proven pedigree on the Korean Dream Tour, she is one of the strongest contenders in the field and is expected to mount a serious challenge for the crown.

Adding depth to the formidable Korean roster is Song Ga-eun, the 2021 KLPGA Rookie of the Year and a two-time KLPGA winner. Despite a difficult 2024 season, where she finished 86th on the money list, Song is eager to regain her form. She sees the Asia Pacific Circuit Series as a crucial springboard to restore her confidence and competitive edge.

"I'll focus on implementing the improvements I've worked on during the off-season and aim for a satisfying performance," said Song in a recent interview.

Another strong Korean contender is Sohn Yebeen, a former national team standout who finished 33rd in the KLPGA 2025 Regular Tour Seed Rankings. With eligibility to play on both the Regular and Dream tours, Sohn is keen to make the most of this tournament to solidify her standing.

Other Korean players expected to make an impact include Park Ye-Ji, winner on the 2024 Korean Dream Tour; Yoo Dagyeom, a US-based player and International Tour member; and top international players from the KLPGA 2025 International Qualifying Tournament, led by Wakui Mayu and Aoi Mako from Japan, and Chayanit Wangmahaporn from Thailand.

While the Koreans are the players to watch in the event, co-organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., a determined group of international players is eager to break their dominance. A major incentive awaits non-Korean champions, who will earn an I-TOUR membership and a Dream Tour seed for the rest of the season and the following year. This guarantees a highly competitive battle for the coveted championship.

The field includes top golfers from Taiwan and Thailand, with leading TLPGA and LPGT standouts ready to challenge Korea’s best, led by PK Kongkraphan, Saraporn Chamchoi, Chonlada Chayanun, Pakin Kawinpakorn, Ornnicha Konsunthea, Kamonwan Lueamsri and Navaporn Soontreeyapas.

The Taiwanese challengers are TLPGA No. 4 Li Ning Wang, Chen Chih Min, Ching Huang, Chang Hsuan Ping and Chang Yi Han.

The Philippines is also fielding a strong contingent, determined to keep the championship at home. Pauline del Rosario and Dottie Ardina, who tied for 11th and 20th in Indonesia, lead the local charge.

Joining them are top LPGT stars, including former Asia Pacific Cup champion Princess Superal, Daniella Uy, Mikha Fortuna, Florence Bisera, Mafy Singson, Harmie Constantino, LK Go, Chihiro Ikeda, Marvi Monsalve, Pamela Mariano, Kayla Nocum, Gretchen Villacencio, and comebacking Sunshine Baraquiel, along with Korean rising star Tiffany Lee.