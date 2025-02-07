Bolts force decider vs Gin Kings

Meralco's Chris Newsome (11) tries to finish a layup during the Bolts' clash with Barangay Ginebra Friday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines -- Still alive.

Meralco forced a rubber match in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinal series after grinding one out against the gritty Barangay Ginebra, 108-104, Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The Bolts were able to hold off a late comeback attempt by the Gin Kings to force the sudden-death Game 3.

Chris Newsome carried the load for the winning team with 24 points, five assists and two rebounds. Cliff Hodge added 17 markers, while Jansen Rios provided the spark off the bench with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

The Bolts were leading by 10 points, 106-96, with 3:36 remaining after a layup by import Akil Mitchell.

But a layup by Justin Brownlee, followed by a split from the line by Jamie Malonzo, made it a seven-point Ginebra deficit, 99-106.

However, a huge jumper by Cliff Hodge made it a nine-point advantage for Meralco, 108-99, with two minutes left in the game.

Ginebra, though, did not go down without a fight, with Malonzo hitting a triple from straightaway to make it 102-108.

After a miss by Mitchell in the next possession, Malonzo was fouled and made both free throws this time around, making it a four-point Bolts lead, 104-108, with 34.9 seconds to go.

After milking the clock, the Bolts put the ball in the hands of Newsome, whose triple went all board. Chris Banchero soared in for a rebound, but the shot clock expired, giving Ginebra a chance to tie with a 4-pointer.

The Gin Kings went to RJ Abarrientos, but his game-tying attempt from the wing did not connect. Ginebra did not foul any longer as Meralco sealed the win.

Bong Quinto produced 14 points for the Bolts, while Mitchell and Banchero each had 13 markers.

Brownlee powered Ginebra with 36 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Scottie Thompson added 21 markers and nine boards. Abarrientos and Japeth Aguilar chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Meralco led by as much as 12 points, 77-65, in the third quarter after back-to-back-to-back shots by Rios, Aaron Black and Hodge.

But Ginebra stormed back with a 16-6 run capped by a Brownlee trey to make it an 81-83 late in the third.

However, the Bolts’ offense was just too hot to stop as they took a double-digit lead anew in the fourth before the Gin Kings’ furious rally late.

The winner-take-all Game 3 will be on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.