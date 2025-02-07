Starhorse-Basilan raring for return to MPBL

MANLA, Philippines — The excitement of everyone — from the team owners to players and even their loyal fans — is palpable and contagious as Starhorse-Basilan can’t wait for the MPBL Season 7 to open shop.

Small wonder, co-team owners — Sumisip Mayor Julz Hataman and Jax Chua — are pulling all the stops to make the team very competitive, one that can give teams — even the established ones — a run for their money.

“I’m proud to bring basketball back to our province. More than winning games, our goal has always been to show the resilience, unity, and fighting spirit of the Basilan people,” said Hataman. “We have assembled a team that best represents our values and determination and I believe we can make a strong run, especially with Starhorse Shipping backing our campaign.”

Chua readily agreed, saying: “We’re beyond grateful especially to Starhorse Shipping. Without them, we couldn’t make our return possible. Masaya kami na nakita nila ang full potential ng BARMM especially Basilan hindi lang sa baketball but as a key area of growth and expansion.”

Hataman and Chua also thanked MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao for welcoming them back, saying they have common mission — give other players in the provinces the time to shine and an opportunity to earn a decent living.

This time, calling the shots for the Sea Titans is veteran tactician Michael “Mac” Tan who will be reunited with high school buddy Bernard Yang who was designated team manager.

Yang is no stranger to handling a team – make it a champion team.

He has helped Hapee Toothpaste win three PBL championships. He also managed another team that ruled one conference in the PBA D-League years ago.

So it was no secret that Tan, Yang and Team Governor Edison Chua signed players who they know very well like Jervy Cruz, Rabeh Al-Hussaini, Enzo Navarro, Mon Rogado, Adi Santos, Jeff Viernes and Mario Baarasi, Jr.

Also expected to play significant roles for the team are CJ Aurellana, Reymar Caduyac, Emman Calo, Sherwin Concepcion, Gab Dagangon, John Mahari, James Tempra, John Rey Villanueva, Clayton Medenilla, and former San Beda star Clint Doliquez.

Tan will also have solid assistants in former Ateneo star Rich Alvarez, Carmelo Navarro, Chelito Caro and former UE player Rob Labagala.

In hopes of finding the right chemistry for the team — and the right players needed for a team — Starhorse-Basilan squad has played back-to-back tune-up matches against the Letran Knights and reigning champions Pampanga Giant Lanterns.

The results were encouraging.

Just recently, the team traveled to San Narciso, Quezon to see up close the humble and affable owner of Starhorse Shipping Lines in Merian Hernandez-Reyes.

There, members of the team, especially the players, experienced the feeling of “a home away from home” with the kindness and love showed by the family members of Starhorse Shipping Lines.

As part of the team’s “giving back” to the community project, the team conducted a clinic and an exhibition game against a local squad.