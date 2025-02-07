Well-rested Chargers, Flying Titans collide in PVL

Games Saturday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Nxled vs Galeries Tower

6:30 p.m. - Akari vs Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines -- Akari and Choco Mucho try to build momentum from their recent victories and stay in the middle of the pack as they tangle Saturday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Both the Chargers (5-4) and the Flying Titans (5-3) should come into their 6:30 p.m. showdown fully recharged after the former had a one-week break and the latter a 16-day respite.

Their last game both ended in victories with Akari smashing Capital1, 25-9, 25-17, 26-24, and Choco Mucho outlasting PLDT, 21-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18.

Both teams are hoping to close out strong entering the post-preliminary phase where the top clubs in the 12-squad league battle the lower-ranked teams in critical knockout duels.

Winner of these matches will punch a ticket straight to the quarterfinals while the last two available seats will be contested in a play-in tournament among the losing combatants.

That is why every chance for the team to reenergize will be vital.

"Resting is a big thing for us,” said Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin.

Battling at 4 p.m. are Galeries Tower (1-7) and Nxled (0-8).