Philippine curling duo shoots for bronze at Asian Winter Games

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 7, 2025 | 3:29pm
Curling’s Kathleen Dubberstein (left) and Marc Pfister in action at the 9th Asian Winter Games.
Photo from Philippine Olympic Committee

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Marc Pfister and Kathleen Dubberstein missed out on claiming an outright medal after they succumbed to world champions Tori Koana and Go Aoki of Japan, 10-2, in the mixed doubles semifinals of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China Friday.

Pfister and Dubberstein, however, will still have a crack at delivering the country its breakthrough medal in the quadrennial games if they could beat the loser between the ongoing semis duel between host China and South Korea in the battle for the bronze Saturday.

The Filipino curlers, who finished second in Group B with a 4-1 record, smothered Taiwan’s Chou Yi-Hsuan and Liu Bor-Kai, 7-2, in the last qualification match earlier in the day that paved the way for the former to make it to the semis where hope springs eternal.

But they ran into the formidable Koana-Aoki pair, the 2018 world titlists who were just a cut above the Pfister-Dubberstein tandem.

There’s no time to fret though as the Filipinos will have one more chance at glory as they go for a historic bronze that should mean a lot for the nation who haven’t won a single medal in the meet.

Later in the day, Dubberstein then joined speed skater Peter Groseclose in the opening rites at the sprawling Harbin International Convention Exhibition and Sports Center.

The 17-year-old Groseclose will then plunge into action Saturday in the morning heats of the men’s 500 and 1,000 meters and the 1,500m quarterfinals at the Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center.

“I’m ready and excited. Practices have been going well and I think I’ll be able to give a performance I can be proud of,’’ said Groseclose, who finished fifth overall in the 500m event during the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon, South Korea when the Los Angeles-based short track speed skater suffered an injury.

ASIAN WINTER GAMES

CURLING
