^

Sports

Gilas young gun Tamayo on a roll in Korean Basketball League

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 7, 2025 | 3:06pm
Gilas young gun Tamayo on a roll in Korean Basketball League
Carl Tamayo
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Carl Tamayo is gearing up for another Gilas Pilipinas tour of duty on a high with an unstoppable streak in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

The versatile forward impressed yet again with 21 points on 9-of-16 clip laced by six rebounds and six assists as the Changwon LG Sakers beat the Busan KCC Egis, 90-80, at the Changwon Gymnasium to barge back into the win column.

It’s the ninth win in the last 11 games for Changwon, interestingly since Tamayo’s breakout run to start the New Year ignited by a 37-point eruption against the Seoul Samsung Thunders.

The 6-foot-8 Tamayo has not scored lower than seven points in that solid stretch featuring 31, 24 and 17-point eruptions before another good outing against Busan.

With Tamayo at helm, Changwon moved up to the No. 3 seed at 22-14 entering the homestretch of the KBL regular season to bolster his second international pro league championship bid after winning the Japan B. League with the Ryukyu Golden Kings in 2023.

Tamayo’s steady play is expected to serve handy for Gilas that will miss its other tower in Kai Sotto due to an ACL injury.

The former UAAP champion from the University of the Philippines is expected to rejoin the troops of coach Tim Cone next week when Gilas re-assembles for the final window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Already assured of a ticket in the Asia Cup slated in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with a 4-0 slate in Group B, Gilas goes for a sweep on the road against Chinese Taipei on February 20 and New Zealand on February 23.

Before that, Gilas will troop to Doha for a training camp and a pocket tournament from February 14-16 against Qatar, Lebanon and Egypt.

CARL TAMAYO

GILAS

KBL

KOREAN BASKETBALL LEAGUE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump signs order barring trans athletes from women's sports

Trump signs order barring trans athletes from women's sports

22 hours ago
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) seeking to ban transgender athletes...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines curling pair knocking at semis

Philippines curling pair knocking at semis

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
The Philippines’ Marc Pfister and Kathleen Dubberstein smashed Kazakhstan’s Amina Seitzhanova and Azizbek Nadirbayev,...
Sports
fbtw
Heat send disgruntled star Butler to Warriors

Heat send disgruntled star Butler to Warriors

15 hours ago
The saga of star forward Jimmy Butler’s falling out with the Miami Heat has reportedly ended with his trade to the Golden...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga dump Eastern, barge into PBA semis

Tropang Giga dump Eastern, barge into PBA semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga punched their ticket to the PBA Commissioners’ Cup semifinals after blasting Hong Kong Eastern,...
Sports
fbtw
Batang Pier escape Hotshots to clinch semis berth

Batang Pier escape Hotshots to clinch semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The NorthPort Batang Pier are off to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals after surviving a scare against the Magnolia...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mavericks top Celtics in NBA Finals rematch

Mavericks top Celtics in NBA Finals rematch

1 hour ago
Klay Thompson's scorching start carried the Dallas Mavericks to a 127-120 victory over the NBA champion Boston Celtics, the...
Sports
fbtw
Kendrick Lamar promises 'storytelling' at Super Bowl show

Kendrick Lamar promises 'storytelling' at Super Bowl show

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar said he had never imagined he would perform at the Super Bowl when he was starting out. In 2022, he appeared...
Sports
fbtw
Fired-up Batang Pier will always be underdogs, says Navarro

Fired-up Batang Pier will always be underdogs, says Navarro

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Now that they have punched a ticket to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals, the NorthPort Batang Pier are far from...
Sports
fbtw
Trump urged to help finalize PGA-LIV golf deal

Trump urged to help finalize PGA-LIV golf deal

6 hours ago
US PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Adam Scott have implored President Donald Trump to help complete a Saudi Arabian...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with