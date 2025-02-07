Shoe brands announce NBA All-Star-related endeavors

MANILA, Philippines — With the NBA All-Star weekend just around the corner, Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse will showcase exclusive exhibitions, events and product drops during the festivities.

A three-day immersive event to feature the brand’s “Future of the Game” will be opened to the public on February 13 at the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts in Oakland.

There, Nike athletes from both the past and present will appear through the weekend.

The event will likewise feature competitive showcases for future stars, including Nike NIL athlete AJ Dybantsa, who will take the floor with Utah Prep against Dynamic Prep on February 14.

Local designers will create product customizations exclusive to the event.

Nike will also debut its new Black Label Collection in the Bay Area during All-Star weekend.

“The all-black line cuts out noise and is unified by materials that embody each silhouette’s namesake athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Sabrina Ionescu, LeBron James, Ja Morant and Victor Wembanyama. The quantity of each silhouette coincides with the year each Nike athlete was born,” Nike said in a statement.

The collection will be fully launched on February 14.

Likewise, Nike will unveil classic silhouettes, restyled to meet the moment of today: Nike Zoom KD 4 colorways that honor Durant’s mother, Wanda, and the team colors he wore while earning his scoring titles; a galaxy-inspired Nike Air Foamposite One with constellation graphics, flight tags and glow-in-the-dark outsoles; and Nike Air Force 1 and Nike Dunk Low models that nod to the 2000 NBA All-Star Game, the last played in the Bay Area, and take cues from that era’s “We Believe” team.

Aside from that, Jordan Brand will also show off the Jordan Fam Fest in the Bay Area, which is “the ultimate celebration of the Brand’s culture, legacy and family, built in collaboration with Oakland icon Marshawn Lynch.”

It will feature planned visits from Jordan athletes, which will be an immersive journey of the brand’s most notable moments from the past 40 years and unique consumer experiences that represent its future.

The country’s best young hoopers will likewise take over the Bay Area, as Jordan Brand’s Link Academy joins other top youth teams on February 14 at the Nike EYBL Showcase at the Future Game experience.

The best of Jordan Brand retail will also be available in the area, in San Francisco’s Union Square from February 14-16, and on Oakland’s Telegraph Avenue from February 11-17.

And to cap things off, Converse will have an immersive brand experience influenced by its Creative Director of Basketball, NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Converse product customization, exclusive apparel and footwear, as well as surprise guest appearances, will be the highlight of Converse’s event at 300 Grant Ave.

The brand will also unveil an expansion of the UN Skate Plaza, which was created in partnership with The Skatepark Project and the City of San Francisco.

“The upgraded plaza, designed by Converse CONS rider and MIT-trained architect Alexis Sablone, will feature skateable art sculptures and redesigned paving to make the space more accessible and fun for skaters of all levels,” the statement said.

The three sporting brands will also join forces with Foot Locker to demonstrate their commitment to the game with complementary exhibitions from February 13-16 at Foot Locker’s NBA All-Star experience.

The All-Star weekend will be held next week, from February 15-17 (Manila time). This year’s All-Star will be held in San Francisco.