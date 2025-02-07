^

Sports

Shoe brands announce NBA All-Star-related endeavors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 7, 2025 | 2:09pm
Shoe brands announce NBA All-Star-related endeavors

MANILA, Philippines — With the NBA All-Star weekend just around the corner, Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse will showcase exclusive exhibitions, events and product drops during the festivities.

A three-day immersive event to feature the brand’s “Future of the Game” will be opened to the public on February 13 at the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts in Oakland.

There, Nike athletes from both the past and present will appear through the weekend.

The event will likewise feature competitive showcases for future stars, including Nike NIL athlete AJ Dybantsa, who will take the floor with Utah Prep against Dynamic Prep on February 14.

Local designers will create product customizations exclusive to the event.

Nike will also debut its new Black Label Collection in the Bay Area during All-Star weekend.

“The all-black line cuts out noise and is unified by materials that embody each silhouette’s namesake athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Sabrina Ionescu, LeBron James, Ja Morant and Victor Wembanyama. The quantity of each silhouette coincides with the year each Nike athlete was born,” Nike said in a statement.

The collection will be fully launched on February 14.

Likewise, Nike will unveil classic silhouettes, restyled to meet the moment of today: Nike Zoom KD 4 colorways that honor Durant’s mother, Wanda, and the team colors he wore while earning his scoring titles; a galaxy-inspired Nike Air Foamposite One with constellation graphics, flight tags and glow-in-the-dark outsoles; and Nike Air Force 1 and Nike Dunk Low models that nod to the 2000 NBA All-Star Game, the last played in the Bay Area, and take cues from that era’s “We Believe” team.

Aside from that, Jordan Brand will also show off the Jordan Fam Fest in the Bay Area, which is “the ultimate celebration of the Brand’s culture, legacy and family, built in collaboration with Oakland icon Marshawn Lynch.”

It will feature planned visits from Jordan athletes, which will be an immersive journey of the brand’s most notable moments from the past 40 years and unique consumer experiences that represent its future.

The country’s best young hoopers will likewise take over the Bay Area, as Jordan Brand’s Link Academy joins other top youth teams on February 14 at the Nike EYBL Showcase at the Future Game experience.

The best of Jordan Brand retail will also be available in the area, in San Francisco’s Union Square from February 14-16, and on Oakland’s Telegraph Avenue from February 11-17.

And to cap things off, Converse will have an immersive brand experience influenced by its Creative Director of Basketball, NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Converse product customization, exclusive apparel and footwear, as well as surprise guest appearances, will be the highlight of Converse’s event at 300 Grant Ave.

The brand will also unveil an expansion of the UN Skate Plaza, which was created in partnership with The Skatepark Project and the City of San Francisco.

“The upgraded plaza, designed by Converse CONS rider and MIT-trained architect Alexis Sablone, will feature skateable art sculptures and redesigned paving to make the space more accessible and fun for skaters of all levels,” the statement said.

The three sporting brands will also join forces with Foot Locker to demonstrate their commitment to the game with complementary exhibitions from February 13-16 at Foot Locker’s NBA All-Star experience.

The All-Star weekend will be held next week, from February 15-17 (Manila time). This year’s All-Star will be held in San Francisco.

CONVERSE

JORDAN BRAND

NBA ALL-STAR

NIKE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump signs order barring trans athletes from women's sports

Trump signs order barring trans athletes from women's sports

22 hours ago
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) seeking to ban transgender athletes...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines curling pair knocking at semis

Philippines curling pair knocking at semis

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
The Philippines’ Marc Pfister and Kathleen Dubberstein smashed Kazakhstan’s Amina Seitzhanova and Azizbek Nadirbayev,...
Sports
fbtw
Heat send disgruntled star Butler to Warriors

Heat send disgruntled star Butler to Warriors

15 hours ago
The saga of star forward Jimmy Butler’s falling out with the Miami Heat has reportedly ended with his trade to the Golden...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga dump Eastern, barge into PBA semis

Tropang Giga dump Eastern, barge into PBA semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga punched their ticket to the PBA Commissioners’ Cup semifinals after blasting Hong Kong Eastern,...
Sports
fbtw
Batang Pier escape Hotshots to clinch semis berth

Batang Pier escape Hotshots to clinch semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The NorthPort Batang Pier are off to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals after surviving a scare against the Magnolia...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mavericks top Celtics in NBA Finals rematch

Mavericks top Celtics in NBA Finals rematch

1 hour ago
Klay Thompson's scorching start carried the Dallas Mavericks to a 127-120 victory over the NBA champion Boston Celtics, the...
Sports
fbtw
Kendrick Lamar promises 'storytelling' at Super Bowl show

Kendrick Lamar promises 'storytelling' at Super Bowl show

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar said he had never imagined he would perform at the Super Bowl when he was starting out. In 2022, he appeared...
Sports
fbtw
Fired-up Batang Pier will always be underdogs, says Navarro

Fired-up Batang Pier will always be underdogs, says Navarro

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Now that they have punched a ticket to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals, the NorthPort Batang Pier are far from...
Sports
fbtw
Trump urged to help finalize PGA-LIV golf deal

Trump urged to help finalize PGA-LIV golf deal

6 hours ago
US PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Adam Scott have implored President Donald Trump to help complete a Saudi Arabian...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with