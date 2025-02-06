Batang Pier escape Hotshots to clinch semis berth

NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino (10) shoots over the defense of Magnolia's Ricardo Ratliffe (20) in their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Thursday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines -- The NorthPort Batang Pier are off to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals after surviving a scare against the Magnolia Hotshots, 113-110, Thursday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

NorthPort dropped 36 points in the third quarter to claw out of a 14-point hole, taking a double-digit lead of their own before holding on against the Hotshots to boot them out of the import-laden conference.

Kadeem Jack powered with 30 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, three blocks and three assists, while Arvin Tolentino added 25 markers, four boards, four dimes, two swats and a steal in 43 minutes before fouling out.

After leading by a dozen, 103-91, with 4:23 remaining after a jumper by Jack, NorthPort saw its advantage dwindle to just one, 107-109, with 1:32 remaining after a 4-pointer by Paul Lee.

Jack retaliated with a layup to halt the run, 109-106, but a pair of free throws by Lee made it a one-point lead anew with 1:05 left.

But a clutch shot by Tolentino pushed the lead back to three, 111-108, with 46.5 seconds to go.

In the next possession, NorthPort’s suffocating defense was in full display, with the Batang Pier forcing a 24-second violation. But a turnover gave Magnolia another shot to creep closer.

Rome dela Rosa was fouled with 20.7 seconds remaining, but he missed the first and made the second, allowing NorthPort to keep their distance, 111-109.

A split from the line by Fran Yu made it a 112-109 edge with 15.8 seconds left, giving Magnolia a chance at possibly tying, or taking the lead, with a 4-pointer.

Lee chose the latter, stepping back from beyond the arc but his attempt rimmed out. Ratliffe was then able to grab the board and was fouled with 3.7 seconds to go. He made the first but seemingly faked on the second attempt, making it a violation.

A split from the line by Allyn Bulanadi kept a window of opportunity open, but Zav Lucero’s Hail Mary from way beyond was too strong as time expired.

William Navarro added 15 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists for the winning team, while Bulanadi and Evan Nelle each had 12. Cade Flores chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.

Mark Barroca led Magnolia with 26 points, 10 assists and four rebounds, while Lee and Ratliffe had 22 apiece. The former connected on three of four 4-point attempts, while the latter hauled down 19 rebounds and four assists.

The Batang Pier trailed by 14 points, 47-61, at the half as Mark Barroca scored 18 in the first two quarters.

But NorthPort started off the third with a 10-0 run capped by a Jack jumper to make it a four-point deficit, 57-61.

A split from the line by Calvin Abueva snapped the blitz, 62-57, but a Jack slam capped a 9-0 run that pushed Batang Pier ahead, 66-62.

This gave NorthPort the much-needed momentum boost as they led by 14 points themselves, 101-87, after three free throws by Nelle with 5:29 remaining before Magnolia’s late surge.

The Batang Pier will face the winner of the best-of-three quarterfinal round between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco. The Gin Kings are currently up, 1-0.