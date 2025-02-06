FiberXers brace for more dangerous Painters in Game 2

Converge's Cheick Diallo forces the final foul of Rain or Shine's Deon Thompson (right) during their PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinal matchup Wednesday evening at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines — Converge will go for the kill on Friday against Rain or Shine after pulling away in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinal series opener late Wednesday evening.

Converge took Game 1 of their best-of-three series, 130-118, with Rain or Shine playing without import Deon Thompson for the majority of the second half.

Despite losing Thompson within the first four minutes of the third quarter, the Elasto Painters were able to trail by just one, 104-105, in the fourth quarter.

But Converge dropped a massive 17-4 run to keep their opponents at bay, 122-108, and breeze through to the finish line.

Without Thompson, FiberXers import Cheick Diallo finished with 35 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks and three assists.

In the second half, Diallo had 17 markers, six boards, three swats and a dime.

After the game, Converge head coach Franco Atienza acknowledged that Thompson’s absence in the final two quarters was big.

“Whenever you have an import tapos yung kabila wala, malaking bagay yun,” he told reporters.

“Pero still, we weren't able to control that game nung third quarter I think late in the fourth pa e. If you can remember, mga nagpapalitan pa yung lamang nun eh. Or lamang man kami pero isang possession lang. So that's a testament to how good the other team is,” he added.

“Yun nga lang, at least it's a good break for us na wala si Deon who's really a big presence inside. But again, we have to do better sa Friday.”

Aside from Diallo, Justin Arana and Justine Baltazar also flexed their might inside. The former posted 22 points and eight rebounds, while the latter tallied 13 markers, six boards, two dimes and a block.

Additionally, guards Jordan Heading, Schonny Winston and Alec Stockton contributed, finishing with 21, 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Atienza said that they have to be ready against a dangerous Painters team that will be complete on Friday.

“‘Di na kami kailangan umasa sa ganyan kasi we just had the break na na-fouled out siya. Sa Friday we have to prepare na matatapos niya yung game,” he said.

“Yung preparation namin, we wanna match up with them at their best. So yun ang pinagpreparahan namin. So same way, sa Friday we know na magiging kumpleto sila and yun ang magiging preparation namin na they are hitting at all cylinders like this,” he added.

Thompson had three fouls at the half, but he was thrown out of the game after 24 minutes of play with three quick fouls in the opening minutes of the third frame.

He finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Atienza also underscored that they have to be “more resilient” against the firepower of Rain or Shine.

Converge fell behind by 17 points, 34-17, in the first quarter, but they recovered in the second frame to take the lead at the half.

The coach stressed that come Game 2, they have to make the Painters feel their defense more.

“Ngayon may mga times na nasa harap kami pero siguro we have to do more. Kung nakakashoot na sila ng may bantay, medyo kailangan higpitan pa ng kaunti, i-focus namin yun na just be tighter. They have to feel the defense,” he stated.

“Kasi nung start, it's just too comfortable for them making shots. Parang standstill, mga catch and shoot. So that's what we have to adjust sa next game, make them a little more uncomfortable.”

Converge will try to punch their semifinal ticket on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.