Philippines bares flag-bearers in Asian Winter Games opener

HARBIN, China — Speed skater Peter Groseclose and curling athlete Kathleen Dubberstein will bear the flag for a proud and inspired Team Philippines in the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games on Friday night at the Harbin International Convention Exhibition and Sports Center.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and the 20-athlete Team Philippines are on a rousing debut in Harbin. This after the unranked mixed doubles team of Filipino-American Kathleen Dubberstein and Filipino-Swiss Marc Pfister already racked up three straight wins against seeded squads from South Korea, Kyrgyzstan and Qatar in round-robin play of curling earlier this week.

World No. 15 China, however, made sure not to disappoint before a home crowd and dealt the Filipino pair a 9-6 loss on Wednesday evening.

“What more could we ask for an inspiring start in the Philippines’ debut in curling in these games?” said Tolentino, who is joined in Harbin by his secretary-general Atty. Wharton Chan and chef de mission Ricky Lim.

That loss didn’t damage the bid of Pfister and Dubberstein, who are guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals for a potential medal for Team Philippines, whose participation here is backed by the Philippine Sports Commission.

But before his flag-bearing chores, the 17-year-old Groseclose will compete on Friday morning in the heats of the men’s 500 and 1,000 meters and the quarterfinals of the 1,500m at the Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center.

“I’m ready and excited. Practices have been going well and I think I’ll be able to give a performance I can be proud of,’’ said Groseclose, who finished fifth overall in the 500m event during the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon, South Korea when the Los Angeles-based short track speed skater suffered an injury cut at the right side of his foot.

The survivors in the semifinals of curling will engage in crucial tiff for the gold medal on Saturday with the losing pair in the final four tangles in the bronze-medal match.

“Our curling team is doing good, and their confidence is growing. There’s a chance that we could win a medal,’’ said Tolentino, clutching a Philippine flag as he again cheered the Filipinos on Wednesday night, less than a day after arriving in this popular Chinese winter destination.

A total of 20 Filipino athletes supported by the POC will see action in the Games with Groseclose and Dubberstein designated as flag-bearers during the parade of nations on Friday’s opening rites.

They will vie for medals with 33 other participating Asian nations with a combined total of 1,255 athletes enlisted in 64 events from 11 sports.

Aside from Grosclose, Pfister and Dubberstein, the other Filipino athletes for the Asian Winter Games guided by PH Chef de Mission Ricky Lim are figure skaters Paolo Borromeo, Cathryn Limketkai, Sofia Frank and the pair of Isabella Gamez and Alexander Korovin.

Team Philippines will likewise pin its hopes on slalom alpine skiers Francis Ceccarelli and Tallulah Proulx and snowboarder Laetaz Amihan Rabe in the freeski slopestyle, big air and halfpipe events.

Other members of the curling squad are Benjo Delarmente, Alan Frei, Christian Haller and Enrico from the men’s side while Anne Bonache, Leilani Dubberstein, Sheila Mariano and Jessica Pfister represent the women’s team.

Besides the medal round in the curling on Saturday, Groseclose could also reach the podium in the men’s 500m and 1500m.

“This (representing the country) is a huge honor. To be honest, I’m a bit nervous, but I’m grateful that they chose me for this task,’’ said Groseclose.

“My best and favorite distance is the 500, but I think I can be strong in all three. I know I can put up a good fight,’’ he added.

Proulx will begin her campaign in the women’s slalom on Saturday at the Heilongjiang Yabuli Sports Training Base while Ceccarelli will showcase his talent in the men’s slalom the following day.