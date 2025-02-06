Filipinos strike gold in 2025 ASEAN jiu-jitsu tilt

Roy Carl Relivo (center) defeated Marco Carmona of Project Life Style Manila on points to clinch the gold medal in the Male Adult White Weight category.

MANILA, Philippines — Rising star Roy Carl Relivo and two other Filipinos came through with golden performances in the Asian Sports Jiu-Jitsu Federation (ASJJF) ASEAN International Jiu Jitsu tournament in Alabang, Muntinlupa recently.

A mainstay of For the Art Fightclub, Relivo defeated Marco Carmona of Project Life Style Manila on points to clinch the gold medal in the Male Adult White Weight category of the biggest jiu-jitsu tournament in the country.

"Happy to win this one! Sana nasa condition po tayo palagi para swertihin po sa mga susunod pa laban," said Relivo, basking in triumph that he fashioned before an appreciative crowd at the Festival Mall in Alabang.

David Miranda and Raymund Ortega likewise won on points over their respective rivals to share the limelight in the prestigious tournament.

The 22-year-old Miranda of Bullyville Fight Team drubbed Lut Ezekiel Carpio of For the Art Fightclub to bag the gold in the Male Adult Purple Open Weight in another interesting tussle that drew loud cheers from the crowd.

The day also belonged to Checkmat Philippines' bet Ortega, who bested Reyson Obias of Deftac Six Blades for the gold in the Male Master 30 Purple Open Weight class.