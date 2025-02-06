^

Sports

Filipinos strike gold in 2025 ASEAN jiu-jitsu tilt

Philstar.com
February 6, 2025 | 10:10am
Filipinos strike gold in 2025 ASEAN jiu-jitsu tilt
Roy Carl Relivo (center) defeated Marco Carmona of Project Life Style Manila on points to clinch the gold medal in the Male Adult White Weight category.

MANILA, Philippines — Rising star Roy Carl Relivo and two other Filipinos came through with golden performances in the Asian Sports Jiu-Jitsu Federation (ASJJF) ASEAN International Jiu Jitsu tournament in Alabang, Muntinlupa recently.

A mainstay of For the Art Fightclub, Relivo defeated Marco Carmona of Project Life Style Manila on points to clinch the gold medal in the Male Adult White Weight category of the biggest jiu-jitsu tournament in the country.

"Happy to win this one! Sana nasa condition po tayo palagi para swertihin po sa mga susunod pa laban," said Relivo, basking in triumph that he fashioned before an appreciative crowd at the Festival Mall in Alabang.

David Miranda and Raymund Ortega likewise won on points over their respective rivals to share the limelight in the prestigious tournament.

The 22-year-old Miranda of Bullyville Fight Team drubbed Lut Ezekiel Carpio of For the Art Fightclub to bag the gold in the Male Adult Purple Open Weight in another interesting tussle that drew loud cheers from the crowd.

The day also belonged to Checkmat Philippines' bet Ortega, who bested Reyson Obias of Deftac Six Blades for the gold in the Male Master 30 Purple Open Weight class.

JIU-JITSU
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gin Kings repel Bolts to near semis seat

Gin Kings repel Bolts to near semis seat

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra is now one step closer to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals after pulling away late against the...
Sports
fbtw
FiberXers pound Painters to close in on semis

FiberXers pound Painters to close in on semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Converge blasted Rain or Shine, 130-118, to draw first blood in their best-of-three PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
Tatum leads Celtics past Cavs; Lakers maul Clippers

Tatum leads Celtics past Cavs; Lakers maul Clippers

13 hours ago
Jayson Tatum scored 22 points as the Boston Celtics laid down a postseason marker against the high-flying Cleveland Cavaliers...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers tackle Crossovers

Cool Smashers tackle Crossovers

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Creamline aims to keep its record immaculate as it shoots for win No. 8 against unpredictable Chery Tiggo today in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw

Arvin, Jack in line for honors

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino is in contention for the Best Player of the Conference award in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup and if the top-seeded Batang Pier advances to the semifinals, it would boost his...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Magnolia on the upswing

Magnolia on the upswing

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Magnolia has won four do-or-die games in a row and two more will clinch a semifinals ticket in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Eala falls short vs Japanese, exits WTA L & T Mumbai Open

Eala falls short vs Japanese, exits WTA L & T Mumbai Open

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Alex Eala bowed out of the Mumbai Open after running out of gas against Japan’s Mai Hontama, 7-6(5), 6-2, in their Round...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers put perfect record on line vs Crossovers

Cool Smashers put perfect record on line vs Crossovers

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Creamline aims to keep its record immaculate as it shoots for win No. 8 against an unpredictable Chery Tiggo Thursday in the...
Sports
fbtw
AcroCity-backed &lsquo;Legends Cup&rsquo; tips off Feb. 22 in Bacolod

AcroCity-backed ‘Legends Cup’ tips off Feb. 22 in Bacolod

22 hours ago
AcroCity has thrown its full support to the Negros Basketball Association (NBA) Invitational Basketball Tournament, which...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with