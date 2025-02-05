^

Eala falls short vs Japanese, exits WTA L & T Mumbai Open

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 5, 2025 | 5:33pm
Eala falls short vs Japanese, exits WTA L & T Mumbai Open
Alex Eala
(Facebook / Alex Eala)

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala bowed out of the Mumbai Open after running out of gas against Japan’s Mai Hontama, 7-6(5), 6-2, in their Round of 16 action Wednesday in India. 

Eala fought hard in the first set but ultimately fell short in the second set to absorb another early exit in another competition, succumbing in an hour and 47 minutes.

The Asian Games bronze medalist had an early edge against the World No. 166 Hontama, going up 3-2 in the first set. 

But Hontama climbed out of the shallow hole and eventually took control of the set, winning the tiebreak. 

Come the second set, the two tennisters traded games, with Eala tying it up 2-2. 

But Hontama won the next four games, as the Filipina could not keep up with the Japanese star's game. 

The 19-year-old Filipina earlier defeated Sara Saito in the Round of 32, 6-1, 6-0. 

Eala previously bowed out of the Singapore Tennis Open qualifiers and the Australia Open qualifiers. 

She reached the Canberra International semifinals early in the year before being booted out by Sijia Wei.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
