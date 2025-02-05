Filipina golf standouts face tough challenge at Worldwide Link Ladies Masters

Dottie Ardina of the Philippines tees off on the third hole during the second round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club on July 20, 2023 in Midland, Michigan.

MANILA, Philippines — With 50 standout players each from the Korean LPGA Dream Tour and the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA), the local contingent faces a daunting challenge when the ICTSI Worldwide Link Philippine Ladies Masters 2025 blasts off on February 12 at The Country Club in Laguna.

LPGA-Epson Tour campaigner Dottie Ardina will banner the Filipina bets in defense of their home turf. However, even with her experience, local knowledge of the TCC course is no guarantee of success, as the championship layout has long been known for its unforgiving challenges, even for seasoned players familiar with its contours and shifting conditions.

This $200,000 championship marks the first-ever KLPGA-sanctioned event in the Philippines, held in partnership with the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour and the TLPGA. The host country has spared no effort in ensuring the smooth conduct and successful staging of this prestigious 54-hole event, which is expected to showcase elite competition.

The challenge, however, will be steep. The Koreans and Taiwanese, along with the Thais, have built a reputation for producing dominant players in women’s professional golf, backed by structured grassroots development, high-caliber training systems and relentless competitive exposure.

For the Filipina hopefuls to measure up and contend for the title, they must focus on three key areas — precision and course management, mental tough under pressure and short game and putting efficiency.

Other key Filipina players to watch in the event co-organized by Piiipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. are Pauline del Rosario, Princess Superal and Harmie Constantino, along with Daniella Uy, Chanelle Avaricio, and Mikha Fortuna add depth to the Filipina squad, while Manila-based Korean rising star Tiffany Lee could also be a surprise contender.

Fresh off a tied for 11th finish in the Indonesian Women's Open, del Rosario is eager to build on her strong overseas showing and fine-tune her form ahead of the Epson Tour season, while Superal, looking to break free from a string of lackluster performances, is determined to put up a strong opening round and maintain momentum throughout the 6,337-yard challenge.

Constantino, on the other hand, has reasserted her standing as the country’s premier golfer with four victories, including the season-ending Match Play Championship, in 2024.

While home advantage can provide comfort, it will take more than familiarity with the course for the Filipina players to match the intensity and discipline of their Asian counterparts.