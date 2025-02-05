^

Sports

Filipina golf standouts face tough challenge at Worldwide Link Ladies Masters

Philstar.com
February 5, 2025 | 11:27am
Filipina golf standouts face tough challenge at Worldwide Link Ladies Masters
Dottie Ardina of the Philippines tees off on the third hole during the second round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club on July 20, 2023 in Midland, Michigan.
David Berding / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — With 50 standout players each from the Korean LPGA Dream Tour and the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA), the local contingent faces a daunting challenge when the ICTSI Worldwide Link Philippine Ladies Masters 2025 blasts off on February 12 at The Country Club in Laguna.

LPGA-Epson Tour campaigner Dottie Ardina will banner the Filipina bets in defense of their home turf. However, even with her experience, local knowledge of the TCC course is no guarantee of success, as the championship layout has long been known for its unforgiving challenges, even for seasoned players familiar with its contours and shifting conditions.

This $200,000 championship marks the first-ever KLPGA-sanctioned event in the Philippines, held in partnership with the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour and the TLPGA. The host country has spared no effort in ensuring the smooth conduct and successful staging of this prestigious 54-hole event, which is expected to showcase elite competition.

The challenge, however, will be steep. The Koreans and Taiwanese, along with the Thais, have built a reputation for producing dominant players in women’s professional golf, backed by structured grassroots development, high-caliber training systems and relentless competitive exposure.

For the Filipina hopefuls to measure up and contend for the title, they must focus on three key areas — precision and course management, mental tough under pressure and short game and putting efficiency.

Other key Filipina players to watch in the event co-organized by Piiipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. are Pauline del Rosario, Princess Superal and Harmie Constantino, along with Daniella Uy, Chanelle Avaricio, and Mikha Fortuna add depth to the Filipina squad, while Manila-based Korean rising star Tiffany Lee could also be a surprise contender.

Fresh off a tied for 11th finish in the Indonesian Women's Open, del Rosario is eager to build on her strong overseas showing and fine-tune her form ahead of the Epson Tour season, while Superal, looking to break free from a string of lackluster performances, is determined to put up a strong opening round and maintain momentum throughout the 6,337-yard challenge.

Constantino, on the other hand, has reasserted her standing as the country’s premier golfer with four victories, including the season-ending Match Play Championship, in 2024.

While home advantage can provide comfort, it will take more than familiarity with the course for the Filipina players to match the intensity and discipline of their Asian counterparts.

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF

ICTSI GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Newsome to join Gilas from Taipei

Newsome to join Gilas from Taipei

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Meralco is a win away from gaining a slot in the EASL Final Four but beating the New Taipei Kings by at least four points...
Sports
fbtw
Any takers for Butler?

Any takers for Butler?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
The NBA trade deadline is tomorrow (Friday, 4 a.m., Manila time) and there’s still no word on whether or not Miami’s...
Sports
fbtw
Where&rsquo;s Bennie?

Where’s Bennie?

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Would-be naturalized player Bennie Boatwright has postponed his return to the country twice and is still undergoing treatment...
Sports
fbtw
Unstoppable Brunson takes charge as Knicks disarm Rockets

Unstoppable Brunson takes charge as Knicks disarm Rockets

By Alder Almo | 20 hours ago
Jalen Brunson came through just when the New York Knicks needed their captain. 
Sports
fbtw
Acid test awaits Lady Knights vs Aguilas in WMPBL

Acid test awaits Lady Knights vs Aguilas in WMPBL

22 hours ago
Surprise leader San Juan faces its toughest challenge yet in the 2025 Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Playoffs get underway

Playoffs get underway

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Repeat or revenge?
Sports
fbtw
Davison erupts as PLDT sweeps Farm Fresh

Davison erupts as PLDT sweeps Farm Fresh

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Savi Davison went supernova as PLDT overpowered Farm Fresh, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19, on Tuesday to keep its stranglehold inside...
Sports
fbtw
Pfister, Dubberstein stun Korean foes in curling to open Asian Winter Games bid

Pfister, Dubberstein stun Korean foes in curling to open Asian Winter Games bid

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
The Philippines’ Marc Pfister and Kathleen Dubberstein shocked heavy favorites Jihoon Seeong and Kim Kyeongae of South...
Sports
fbtw
Mahomes, Chiefs take on villain role as Super Bowl hype begins

Mahomes, Chiefs take on villain role as Super Bowl hype begins

22 hours ago
The Super Bowl hype began in earnest on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with