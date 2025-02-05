Playoffs get underway

Over four months since their quarterfinal duel last conference, Barangay Ginebra and Meralco are back at it, disputing a semifinal ticket anew in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

MANILA, Philippines — Repeat or revenge?

It’s a short, race-to-two affair that kicks off today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, so getting a 1-0 running start is pivotal for the rivals.

“We’re excited we’re facing Ginebra,” said Bolts coach Luigi Trillo ahead of the 7:30 p.m. opener.

This marks their 10th showdown in the PBA playoffs since 2016. The most recent one – the Governors’ Cup Final-8 last September, didn’t end particularly well for Meralco as Ginebra pulled off a 3-0 sweep. Thus payback is a motivation for the Bolts here.

“We knocked them out last conference so they’re going to be well motivated,” Ginebra tactician Tim Cone said.

“We remember very fondly we got our butts kicked; we got swept. And since then, they’ve added a ton of dominant players that you build the team around like (mid-season acquisition) Troy Rosario and (comebacking) Jamie Malonzo,” said Trillo.

“We know it’s not going to be easy. This team (Ginebra) doesn’t only play well offensively, they punish you defensively so we’ve got to be better all around. We know they’re capable but we’re also capable and we’ll be ready,” added Trillo.

The two clashed in a no-bearing elimination gig a week ago with Ginebra taking an inconsequential 91-87 win over an import-less Meralco.

But with everything to play for, not to mention Akil Mitchell expected back after recovering from back spasms and Justin Brownlee fully unleashed, there’s no pulling of punches this time around.

Like the high-profile rivals, No. 3 Converge and No. 6 Rain or Shine are intent on drawing first blood in their side of the best-of-three quarterfinals at 5 p.m.

“When you go to the playoffs, kung ano man na-achieve mo nung eliminations, wala na ‘yun kasi pagdating sa playoffs nag-iiba na teams, mas lalong tumataas ang level ng kompetisyon,” said FiberXers mentor Franco Atienza.

“Ang laki ng inilakas ng Converge,” said ROS counterpart Yeng Guiao, citing rookies Justine Baltazar and Jordan Heading and import Cheick Diallo.