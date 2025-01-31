^

Sports

Watkins, Road Warriors bent on staving off elimination

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 31, 2025 | 2:09pm
Watkins, Road Warriors bent on staving off elimination
NLEX's Michael Watkins (24) shoots over the defense of Hong Kong Eastern during their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Wednesday evening at the Big Dome.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — A couple of weeks ago, NLEX's PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinal hopes looked bleak.

After a heartbreaking loss to the TNT Tropang Giga -- their fifth in a row -- the Road Warriors saw their 3-1 start turn into a 3-6 win-loss record.

With their backs against the wall, they won their next two assignments – against Phoenix and Rain or Shine.

And with their final elimination game Wednesday against the dangerous Hong Kong Eastern, the Road Warriors banked on a 41-point explosion from import Michael Griffin-Watkins to grab the crucial win.

The Road Warriors came up on top, 94-76, as they clinched at least a playoff for the eighth and final quarterfinal spot. There, Watkins produced 41 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks, making 18 of his 27 attempts.

After the game, Watkins said that he had no plans of going home early, which led to his mammoth game.

“Today was a must-win to get us advanced to the playoffs, and I wasn't ready to go home yet so I had to come give it the best energy I had,” he told reporters.

“Just getting in the gym, putting in the extra work, and just believing and having the ultimate confidence that we could come out and still have a chance to go to the playoffs. It's not over until it's over. As long as we got a chance to fight, we're going to continue to,” he added.

Watkins added that he felt no pressure despite seeing just how important getting the win is against the guest team.

“It wasn't pressure. It was just coming out and keeping a positive energy for my teammates and just having us come out here and play the best of our abilities. We know we got a chance and we got a great team to take us there,” he said.

“They believe in me and I believe in them.”

With NLEX’s win, the defending champions San Miguel Beermen were booted out of the quarterfinal race.

Now, it is down to two teams for the final quarterfinal spot – the Road Warriors and the Magnolia Hotshots.

“We'll play another game. But that game is either playoff or we're in the quarterfinals already. So we'll take this as long as we have a chance. Because earlier, two weeks ago, we were in the brink of elimination. But now, we have a chance. So we'll take this,” NLEX head coach Jong Uichico said.

“You know, I'd always be glad to have a chance to get to the next round. How we get there, bahala na. Basta I like the opportunity that we can always get to the next round. If it's outright, fine. If it's playoff, kapag knockout, then sige lang,” he added.

Magnolia, now standing at 5-6, will try to force a playoff as they face the Meralco Bolts on Friday evening. A loss by the Hotshots, though, would formalize the Road Warriors’ entry into the import-laden conference’s quarterfinals, where they will face NorthPort.

BASKETBALL

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

PBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Always count on SBG

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
There’s nothing Sen. Bong Go wouldn’t do to support Filipino athletes and grassroots sports development.
Sports
fbtw
Philippines' Olympic future even brighter amid launch of MILO's latest sports grassroots initiative

Philippines' Olympic future even brighter amid launch of MILO's latest sports grassroots initiative

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Is a 200-man Philippine delegation to the Olympics a possibility?
Sports
fbtw
ICC, PCU-D post wins in UCAL-PGFlex cagefest

ICC, PCU-D post wins in UCAL-PGFlex cagefest

23 hours ago
Immaculada Concepcion College held Philippine Women’s University scoreless in almost eight minutes in the payoff period...
Sports
fbtw
Wemby magic as Spurs rout Bucks, Nuggets edge Sixers

Wemby magic as Spurs rout Bucks, Nuggets edge Sixers

1 day ago
Victor Wembanyama scored 30 points as the San Antonio Spurs produced their highest-scoring game of the season in a 144-118...
Sports
fbtw
SGA barges into semis unbeaten

SGA barges into semis unbeaten

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Undefeated Strong Group Athletics bullied its way to the semifinals with a 100-63 annihilation of Sharjah SC in the 34th Dubai...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBA: Clippers add Aussie Mills, birthday-boy Eubanks in Jazz deal

NBA: Clippers add Aussie Mills, birthday-boy Eubanks in Jazz deal

7 hours ago
Australian guard Patty Mills, in his 16th NBA season, and forward Drew Eubanks joined the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
NBA: Pelicans lose Murray to season-ending torn Achilles

NBA: Pelicans lose Murray to season-ending torn Achilles

7 hours ago
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray will miss the remainder of the NBA season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon,...
Sports
fbtw
Clash of imports in Antipolo

Clash of imports in Antipolo

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
The playoff for No. 8 between Magnolia and NLEX at the Ynares Center Antipolo tonight won’t be only about two teams...
Sports
fbtw
Akari shines bright against Capital1

Akari shines bright against Capital1

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Akari fended off Capital1’s serious third-set challenge and hacked out a 25-9, 25-17, 26-24 victory yesterday to stay...
Sports
fbtw
Win or go home for NLEX, Magnolia

Win or go home for NLEX, Magnolia

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Not too long ago, both NLEX and Magnolia seemed like a lost cause with fumbling 3-6 starts.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with