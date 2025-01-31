Watkins, Road Warriors bent on staving off elimination

NLEX's Michael Watkins (24) shoots over the defense of Hong Kong Eastern during their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Wednesday evening at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines — A couple of weeks ago, NLEX's PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinal hopes looked bleak.

After a heartbreaking loss to the TNT Tropang Giga -- their fifth in a row -- the Road Warriors saw their 3-1 start turn into a 3-6 win-loss record.

With their backs against the wall, they won their next two assignments – against Phoenix and Rain or Shine.

And with their final elimination game Wednesday against the dangerous Hong Kong Eastern, the Road Warriors banked on a 41-point explosion from import Michael Griffin-Watkins to grab the crucial win.

The Road Warriors came up on top, 94-76, as they clinched at least a playoff for the eighth and final quarterfinal spot. There, Watkins produced 41 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks, making 18 of his 27 attempts.

After the game, Watkins said that he had no plans of going home early, which led to his mammoth game.

“Today was a must-win to get us advanced to the playoffs, and I wasn't ready to go home yet so I had to come give it the best energy I had,” he told reporters.

“Just getting in the gym, putting in the extra work, and just believing and having the ultimate confidence that we could come out and still have a chance to go to the playoffs. It's not over until it's over. As long as we got a chance to fight, we're going to continue to,” he added.

Watkins added that he felt no pressure despite seeing just how important getting the win is against the guest team.

“It wasn't pressure. It was just coming out and keeping a positive energy for my teammates and just having us come out here and play the best of our abilities. We know we got a chance and we got a great team to take us there,” he said.

“They believe in me and I believe in them.”

With NLEX’s win, the defending champions San Miguel Beermen were booted out of the quarterfinal race.

Now, it is down to two teams for the final quarterfinal spot – the Road Warriors and the Magnolia Hotshots.

“We'll play another game. But that game is either playoff or we're in the quarterfinals already. So we'll take this as long as we have a chance. Because earlier, two weeks ago, we were in the brink of elimination. But now, we have a chance. So we'll take this,” NLEX head coach Jong Uichico said.

“You know, I'd always be glad to have a chance to get to the next round. How we get there, bahala na. Basta I like the opportunity that we can always get to the next round. If it's outright, fine. If it's playoff, kapag knockout, then sige lang,” he added.

Magnolia, now standing at 5-6, will try to force a playoff as they face the Meralco Bolts on Friday evening. A loss by the Hotshots, though, would formalize the Road Warriors’ entry into the import-laden conference’s quarterfinals, where they will face NorthPort.