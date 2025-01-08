Gilas women banner crack Manila Hustle 3x3 field

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas headlines a stacked cast made up of local and foreign teams in the third season of the Manila Hustle 3x3 from February 8-9 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

Gilas will be led by Camille Clarin and Jhaz Joson, while other seasoned national team players will carry different colors this time around.

Afril Bernardino, alongside Kaye Pingol, spearheads Uratex Dream, Trina Guytingco and Stefanie Berberabe represent the Titans while Janie Pontejos will banner Army Altama.

Uratex Tibay, Gilas U23 and New Zealand Blue Fire are the other teams made up of local aces as eight or more overseas teams are expected to join the fray to complete the 16-team field.

One of them is Zoos Tokyo, led by international 3x3 sensation Ama Degbeon, which will be out to defend its crown.

At stake in the tourney co-presented by Smart, Uratex and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is a $4,000 grand prize and a ticket to the WKBL 3x3 in South Korea.

The runner-up takes home $2,500, with the third-place settling for $1,000.