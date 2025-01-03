^

Alex marches to Canberra semis

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
January 3, 2025 | 12:00am
Alex marches to Canberra semis
Alex Eala
Courtesy of Mike Eala

MANILA, Philippines —  Red-hot Alex Eala essayed a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 comeback win over home bet Taylah Preston to march on to the Final Four of the Workday Canberra International yesterday in Australia.

Ranked No. 147 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), Eala capitalized on Preston’s sloppy play in the decider behind an aggressive service and return game to score the quarterfinal win in one hour and 52 minutes.

The 19-year-old Filipina sensation forced Preston, WTA No. 170, to four errors including two in the rubber set to complete a near shutout and move closer to a pro title to start the New Year.

Holder of five singles and three doubles titles in her young career, Eala did it after rising all the way from the qualifiers, where she proved her billing as the No. 1 seed by sweeping her way to the main draw.

The proud graduate of the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain first trounced a pair of home bets in Catherine Aulia, 6-1, 6-2, and Alana Subasic, 5-7, 6-0, 6-1, in the qualifiers to advance.

Eala, a former US Open junior champion, then beat Austria’s Sinja Kraus, 6-2, 6-4, in the Round of 32 and Dutch standout Arianne Hortono, 6-3, 6-3, in the Round of 16.

ALEX
