Obiena eyes strong bounce-back

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete in the men's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — After taking a step back following his Paris Olympics heartache, expect Filipino star pole-vaulter EJ Obiena to return with a vengeance next year.

The two-time Olympian and Asian champion and record-holder, however, would have to cover more ground after sputtering from No. 2 in the world men’s rankings to most recently No. 4 due to his unavoidable absence.

Unflappable at No. 1 was, of course, Olympic and world champion and record-holder Armand Duplantis, followed by American Sam Kendricks and Greek Emmanouil Karalis at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

Interestingly, Kendricks and Karalis won the silver and bronze in the French capital.

The Southeast Asian Games king was forced to rest after being bothered by a spinal issue that has slowed him down in the Pairs Games resulting in him missing a historic medal with a heartbreaking fourth-place finish.

But Obiena has completely healed now and was given the green light by his doctors to compete.

Obiena is targeting a 2025 return starting next month when the much-awaited indoor season begins.