Heading powers Converge past Bolts

Converge's Jordan Heading (3) shoots over Meralco's Jansen Rios during their Christmas Day game Wednesday evening at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jordan Heading exploded for 30 points to lead the Converge FiberXers over the Meralco Bolts, 110-94, in a wire-to-wire victory Christmas Day at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Heading made nine of his 14 attempts from the field, including 4-of-6 from deep, to tow the FiberXers to their fourth straight win in the conference. He also had eight assists, six rebounds and an assist.

Converge started the game firing on all cylinders, leading by double digits in the first quarter.

But Meralco stormed back and made it a four-point deficit, 32-36, after a 3-pointer by Kurt Reyson.

But Converge, led by Heading, unleashed a 12-0 run to regain a sizable advantage, 48-32.

The Bolts were able to cut the lead to single digits anew, 54-62, in the third, but the FiberXers were just too much.

The lead grew to as much as 20 points, 94-74, after a Justine Baltazar layup.

This was enough separation as the closest Meralco got to was within 14 points, 88-102, after a pair of free throws by Bong Quinto, before Heading, Cheick Diallo and Justin Arana teamed up to keep their opponents at bay.

Diallo had a monster double-double of 24 points, 19 rebounds, three assists and two blocks on 8-of-10 shooting.

Justine Baltazar added 16 markers and seven boards, while Schonny Winston and Alec Stockton had 11 and 10, respectively.

Akil Mitchell flexed his might inside with 29 points and 18 rebounds for the Bolts. Quinto added 23, while Cliff Hodge added 10.

Converge rose to 6-2 in the season, while Meralco dropped to 3-2.