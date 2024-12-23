^

Sports

Cardinals rewarded with overseas trips for NCAA crown

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 23, 2024 | 11:19am
Cardinals rewarded with overseas trips for NCAA crown
At last, the Mapua Cardinals end a 33-year title drought in the NCAA.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Mapua Cardinals were rewarded with a pair of foreign trips for their NCAA Season 100 feat.

“Byahe kami Hong Kong early January at sa Europe or US (United States) sa March,” Mapua coach Randy Alcantara told The STAR on Monday.

The bonus came just a couple of weeks after the Cardinals ended their 33-year championship wait with a magnificent title conquest that was capped by a two-game finals sweep of the College of St. Benilde Blazers.
It was Mapua’s sixth NCAA seniors crown overall.

The couple of trips would also serve another purpose with the Cardinals hoping to build enough confidence in preparation for another title run in Season 101.

“Parang team building na rin namin yun para sa next season,” said Alcantara.

Alcantara, however, is bracing himself for a Mapua season minus the team’s heart and soul — Clint Escamis.

“Wala pang desisyon,” he said. “Pero kung ano man ang desisyon niya (Escamis), rerespetuhin namin iyon.”

Alcantara said Escamis, last year’s Most Valuable Player and this year’s Finals MVP, has already left a legacy regardless of the his decision.

“Nagawa na naman niya lahat para mapag-champion ang Mapua, nakita na naman natin lahat iyon,” he said.

CARDINALS

MAPUA

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Usyk tames Fury

Usyk tames Fury

15 hours ago
Oleksandr Usyk remained undefeated when he successfully defended his heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision over Tyson...
Sports
fbtw

Beach Christmas

By Bill Velasco | 15 hours ago
There’s something about spending the holidays on the beach.
Sports
fbtw
Hong Kong Eastern repeats over San Miguel

Hong Kong Eastern repeats over San Miguel

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Hong Kong Eastern remains to be a thorn in the side of the San Miguel Beermen.
Sports
fbtw
Elasto Painters pummel winless Dyip

Elasto Painters pummel winless Dyip

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters kept Terrafirma winless in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, unleashing a furious fourth...
Sports
fbtw
Amores license revoked

Amores license revoked

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Erring cager John Amores can no longer play professional basketball in the aftermath of his involvement in a shooting incident...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Wondrous win in Surakarta

Wondrous win in Surakarta

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Shrugging off three deflating draws, the Philippines delivered the victory that counted the most in the final push for the...
Sports
fbtw
E-Painters strike at endgame, rip Dyip

E-Painters strike at endgame, rip Dyip

15 hours ago
Terrafirma put up its fiercest attempt at a breakthrough win yet. But Rain or Shine, determined to keep its streak, extinguished...
Sports
fbtw
SGA signs Cousins for Dubai campaign

SGA signs Cousins for Dubai campaign

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Former NBA All-Star Demarcus Cousins is set to strut his stuff for a Philippine ball club once again.
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez rules Dagitab Open

Olivarez rules Dagitab Open

15 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez solidified his position as a standout in Philippine tennis, claiming the Dagitab Festival National Open...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with