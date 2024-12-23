Cardinals rewarded with overseas trips for NCAA crown

At last, the Mapua Cardinals end a 33-year title drought in the NCAA.

MANILA, Philippines — The Mapua Cardinals were rewarded with a pair of foreign trips for their NCAA Season 100 feat.

“Byahe kami Hong Kong early January at sa Europe or US (United States) sa March,” Mapua coach Randy Alcantara told The STAR on Monday.

The bonus came just a couple of weeks after the Cardinals ended their 33-year championship wait with a magnificent title conquest that was capped by a two-game finals sweep of the College of St. Benilde Blazers.

It was Mapua’s sixth NCAA seniors crown overall.

The couple of trips would also serve another purpose with the Cardinals hoping to build enough confidence in preparation for another title run in Season 101.

“Parang team building na rin namin yun para sa next season,” said Alcantara.

Alcantara, however, is bracing himself for a Mapua season minus the team’s heart and soul — Clint Escamis.

“Wala pang desisyon,” he said. “Pero kung ano man ang desisyon niya (Escamis), rerespetuhin namin iyon.”

Alcantara said Escamis, last year’s Most Valuable Player and this year’s Finals MVP, has already left a legacy regardless of the his decision.

“Nagawa na naman niya lahat para mapag-champion ang Mapua, nakita na naman natin lahat iyon,” he said.