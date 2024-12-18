^

Sports

Painters escape Hotshots in come-from-behind win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 18, 2024 | 8:03pm
Painters escape Hotshots in come-from-behind win
Rain or Shine's Andrei Caracut (14) puts up a shot against the defense of the Magnolia Hotshots during their PBA Commissioner's Cup matcup Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters came back from 12 points down in the fourth quarter and squeaked past the Magnolia Hotshots, 102-100, in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila. 

The Painters kept the Hotshots scoreless in the final six minutes of the game to complete the come-from-behind victory and win their third straight win in the import-laden conference. Magnolia, meanwhile, slid to its fourth straight loss. 

Deon Thompson had a monster double-double with 18 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks, three steals and an assist for the winning team. Santi Santillan added 17 markers, while Andrei Caracut had 15, with 10 coming in the final quarter. 

With Rain or Shine leading by two, 85-83, early on in the final canto, Magnolia unleashed a 15-1 run capped by a 3-pointer by Mark Barroca to grab a 12-point advantage, 98-86. 

A Caracut and-one play snapped the run and cut the lead to single digit, 98-89, before Sangalang connected on a layup to answer, 100-89.

This was the final points of the Hotshots in the game as Rain or Shine heated up. 

Another Caracut three-point play, followed by a Caelan Tiongson trey, made it a five-point deficit, 95-100. 

A split from the line by Thompson, a 4-point shot by Caracut and a jumper by Adrian Nocum gave the Elasto Painters the lead for good, 102-100, with 3:26 left. 

The two teams were unable to connect on their shots down the stretch, but Magnolia had numerous chances. 

With less than a minute to go, Jerom Lastimosa missed a 4-pointer, but Sangalang got the rebound. However, they were not able to hoist up another shot as the shot clock expired. 

In the next possession, Tiongson missed the dagger triple from the corner, which gave Lee another opportunity to grab the lead for Magnolia. 

He, however, missed another trey, but Zav Lucero forced a jumpball on the rebound to hand another Hotshots chance for the lead. 

And with about 5.7 seconds left, Lucero received the inbounds pass and then kicked it out to Lee. He left his feet and dished it out to Jerom Lastimosa, who attempted a 4-pointer but missed as time expired.

Tiongson added 11 markers, while Nocum had 10 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists. 

Ricardo Ratliffe finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block. Sangalang added 21 markers, while Barroca had 18. 

Rain or Shine rose to 3-1, while Magnolia dropped to 1-4 in the conference. The Hotshots will try to snap their losing streak against the NLEX Road Warriors on Friday, while the Elasto Painters will try to keep it going against the Terrafirma Dyip on Sunday. Both games will be at the PhilSports Arena.

BASKETBALL

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP star Cagulangan to play for Suwon KT in Korean Basketball League

UP star Cagulangan to play for Suwon KT in Korean Basketball League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
UP Fighting Maroons ace point guard JD Cagulangan is taking his talents to the Korean Basketball League (KBL) after a grandiose...
Sports
fbtw
UP&rsquo;s Goldwin touch

UP’s Goldwin touch

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
It was UP coach Goldwin Monteverde’s time to shine again. The Fighting Maroons are back on the UAAP men’s basketball...
Sports
fbtw
No rancor, only handshakes

No rancor, only handshakes

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
In last Sunday’s column previewing Game Three of the UAAP men’s basketball Finals, it was mentioned that “while...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon P1 million richer after GM norm

Quizon P1 million richer after GM norm

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Filipino chess star Daniel Quizon received another P1 million for achieving the Grandmaster feat in last September’s...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses motivated to come back stronger

Tigresses motivated to come back stronger

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
A championship paired by runner-up finish in back-to-back seasons is just the beginning for the University of Santo Tomas...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Added incentive for GM Quizon

Added incentive for GM Quizon

By Joey Villar | 10 minutes ago
Filipino chess star Daniel Quizon received another P1 million for achieving the Grandmaster feat in last September’s...
Sports
fbtw
PSC partnering with DPWH for infrastructure projects

PSC partnering with DPWH for infrastructure projects

By Joey Villar | 10 minutes ago
Starting today, the Philippine Sports Commission will work hand in hand with the Department of Public Works and Highways ...
Sports
fbtw
Belingon to take on rival Fernandes in ONE Championship return

Belingon to take on rival Fernandes in ONE Championship return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
After more than two years away from the ONE Championship ring, Kevin Belingon is coming back.
Sports
fbtw
PSC, DPWH partner to upgrade athletes' facilities

PSC, DPWH partner to upgrade athletes' facilities

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Starting Thursday, the Philippine Sports Commission will work hand in hand with the Department of Public Works and Highways concerning the...
Sports
fbtw
Federer hails 'true legend' as Australia says farewell to Fraser

Federer hails 'true legend' as Australia says farewell to Fraser

11 hours ago
Australian tennis great Neale Fraser was honored with a state funeral on Wednesday, with Roger Federer among those paying...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with