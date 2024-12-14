^

1Pacman turns to Cebu in search for future volleyball stars

Philstar.com
December 14, 2024 | 10:22am
1Pacman turns to Cebu in search for future volleyball stars
1Pacman Party-list No. 1 nominee Milka Romero and Capital1 players pose with the participants of a volleyball clinic in Cebu.

MANILA, Philippines — The makings of the future of volleyball — perhaps the next Alyssa Valdez — are almost non-stop.

This as 1Pacman Party-list first nominee and Capital1 co-owner Milka Romero continued to scour the communities, plant the seeds, and provide support to the grassroots with a series of volleyball clinics in Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City.

Part of her initiative to empower communities through sports, Romero partnered with PVL team Capital1 for the volleyball clinics with no less than the Solar Spikers stars Iris Tolenada, Leila Cruz, Roma Mae Doromal, Jorelle Singh, and Des Clemente and coach Roger Gorayeb on hand.

PVL games between Capital1 and Galleries Towers, and Cignal and NXLED were also held much to the delight of the 5,000 Cebuanos in attendance at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

“Ako po bilang atleta na-experience ko yung laban, yung pride to play for your country and I want to make that accessible for any dreamers, for any Filipino, young or experienced to be able to have the needs and essentials to grow in their field of sports,” said Romero, who was a recipient of the Honorary Modern Filipina Heroism of the Year during the 7th Nation Builders and MOSLIV Awards.

Bringing the PVL stars closer to the younger generation, Milka hopes to provide inspiration to the aspiring volleyball players in the future.

“This event came into my own experience because, growing up, I looked up to my idols. I couldn’t reach where I am now without my idols, so as the first nominee of the 1Pacman Party-list, I want the game to be accessible to the nation,” she added.

Of course, this was also still in line with Romero's advocacy of not just strengthening the grassroots programs of every sport in the country but also her efforts of promoting and empowering women in sports.

“‘Di ito nalalayo sa mga ginagawa na natin ngayon which is empowering women in sports not just volleyball but in all sports across the Philippines,” said Romero.

“Yung sports in the Philippines are very important. It is actually an integral part of the development not just for youth but for every Filipino. Mentally and physically, lumalakas ‘yung loob natin with sports,” she said.

